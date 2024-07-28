Economic strain of non-payment of bills owed to State contractors

The nonpayment of local debts owed by governments to contractors and service suppliers is a problem with a vast and rippling impact on economic stability and growth.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are choking on debts for services rendered, with some reaching up to four years overdue.

The growth of these enterprises has been stifled by these unpaid obligations, and businesses are reacting—and retrenching from —this economic climate.

Take the road construction sector as a case in point: hundreds of roads have been completed, handed over and used by the public, and the contractors who dared to venture into the infrastructure industry still haven’t been paid by the state and national government.

Now the state embarks on a programme to issue infrastructure bonds, yet never mind that contracts haven’t been paid. Is it possible for the government to say that the contractors build the roads for nothing?

In certain instances, contractors have contemplated retaking the roads they built and using them for themselves! On top of that, when the contractors remain unfunded but their loans keep piling up, what’s the gist of the government’s message to them?

But it is not confined to road building. Suppliers of hospital equipment, school materials and all manner of goods and services are suffering the same problem.

At both central and county government levels, there is a growing sense that the administration is simply not honouring contractual commitments and that funds are being siphoned off by the very agencies that exist to pay out for services rendered and supplies delivered.

SMEs, which do not have huge buffers to absorb extended payment terms, suffer significantly.

These enterprises face a financial squeeze when they have to frontload their payments, such as payroll, rent payments, loan repayments and the like. Payroll is one of the most significant expenses for enterprises of any size, and it’s not easy to terminate a contract for security services just because you need to cut costs.

This also interferes with the credit of those firms, as banks and other lenders worry that they (the SMEs) might not be paid by the government.

A squeeze on credit reduces the expansionary potential of SMEs, and this slowdown via a solvency problem has viral qualities: owing money to the state makes banks less likely to lend, which stokes the fire of economic depression.

The point of using infrastructure bonds is that they should fund large-scale public projects that will, in turn, fund a whole network of contractors and suppliers who will provide the essential materials and services for those projects. When portions of these project funds fall into the wrong hands, their long-term productive value turns to nothing.

To sum up, the delay in the payment of local debts by the local government is a severe obstacle to economic soundness and sustainability of growth, as it might impact several domains such as the growth of SMEs, the improvement of the public services and the development of the more sturdy economic system.

For the contractors, this type of misdirection of the bond proceeds can leave firms that had been banking on that payment to fund the rest of their cash needs facing bankruptcy.

With the possibility that the government is mishandling the money and questionable on whether they are making the best use of the funds, this can discourage both local and international contractor involvement and investment into future infrastructure development.

The healthcare and educational sectors are no exceptions. the providers of hospital equipment and school material faced with huge financial problems due to long delayed payment, which not only impacted on them but on the quality of the services that would be provided for public use.

Hospitals would possibly not getting very important medical equipment and small clinics faced with poor conditions due to long delayed payment.

It’s up to the state to take the lead; if it honors its contracts, suppliers will be encouraged to receive payment from county governments for providing goods, services and financing.

More generally, county governments must pay for any local works and services contracted from them, avoiding making them wait for several years so they can be paid. Money can build and money can reproduce, in the sense that it can be used to make more money.

However, these patterns of mismanagement can only be avoided once we move towards much more transparent and dynamic financial and accounting practices.