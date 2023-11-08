Columnists Ethical considerations in AI

By BITANGE NDEMO

As the pressure to regulate AI continues to mount, concerns about the potential dangers of this powerful technology are also on the rise. Developed nations recently met in Britain to sign a statement acknowledging the dire threat that AI poses to humankind and stressing the "need for international action" to address this threat.

This calls for AI regulations and ethical considerations. A look at the outcome of the recent UK AI summit, where developers agreed to collaborate with governments to test new frontier models before their release to mitigate the risks of rapidly developing technology, is a promising step.

But even though several governments, including the US, the UK, China, and the EU, signed a declaration, further efforts are needed to engage other AI industry giants in committing to ethical practices.

In a world marked by hatred, greed, and self-interest, experts hold differing opinions. Some believe AI fears are unfounded and draw parallels with previous industrial revolutions that eventually proved beneficial.

For example, the first industrial revolution in the 18th Century brought about profound structural changes as agricultural and rural societies transitioned to industrial and urban ones, primarily in Britain.

It had a significant impact on employment, displacing manual farm workers with machines. People also found new opportunities in the textile and iron industries, aided by developments such as the water wheel and the steam engine, which played pivotal roles in the Industrial Revolution.

The second industrial revolution in the 19th Century expanded the existing factories and harnessed electric power for mass production while new initiatives emerged.

This period witnessed technological advancements, including the invention of light bulbs, telephones, and internal combustion engines. Transitioning from steam power to electricity resulted in job losses, but those who adapted by re-skilling as electricians retained their positions.

New jobs that had never existed before also emerged, and these developments were not confined to Europe but spanned Britain, continental Europe, North America, and Japan.

The Third Industrial Revolution, which unfolded in the mid-20th century, ushered in the digital revolution, characterised by the shift from analogue electronic and mechanical devices to today's digital technology. This era brought about personal computers, the internet, and information and communications technology (ICT).

And many jobs were replaced by computers and robots. Entirely new job categories, such as software and hardware engineers, emerged and extended beyond the countries that had benefited from the Second Industrial Revolution to include many global south nations.

Now, we are entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which builds upon its predecessors, but its full impact remains unclear. This revolution features innovations in AI, biotechnology, nanotechnology, quantum computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging technologies.

Elon Musk's recent statement that "AI will end the need to work" raises concerns that we may not be heeding the lessons from previous industrial revolutions.

Instead, we should prioritise ensuring that everyone possesses the necessary skills to harness the potential of these new technologies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

While some AI applications offer hope in cutting global inequalities and increasing incomes, it's essential to remember that some experts believe AI could pose a severe threat to humanity, advocating for strict regulation. However, such propositions can sometimes be a euphemism for limiting knowledge access to a select few.

In my view, this is a problematic approach. As the Swahili saying goes, Dawa ya moto ni moto, loosely translated to mean that the remedy for extinguishing fire is to use fire.

Similarly, ensuring ethical AI requires spreading knowledge about AI and fostering a global environment that encourages creativity and innovation while pursuing sustainable regulatory mechanisms.

The lessons from past industrial revolutions should guide us toward embracing the future cautiously but optimistically. Responsible rules and ethical considerations are crucial to safeguarding humanity while unlocking the vast potential of innovations.

Even though collaborative efforts and agreements among superpowers, along with initiatives to ensure equitable skill development, offer hope, the choice we face is not to restrict knowledge but to spread it.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.