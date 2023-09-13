Columnists How AI can preserve local languages

The translation of content into multiple languages is both necessary and an opportunity to expand access and inclusivity. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author

Africa, renowned for its unmatched linguistic diversity, boasts over 2,000 distinct indigenous languages. Paradoxically, many African nations persist in using foreign languages as the primary medium for instruction, communication, and public service.

This trend primarily stems from the scarcity of translated educational materials available in local languages.

The significance of multilingualism cannot be overstated. Disseminating content in a single language severely restricts its reach, as more than half of the world's population predominantly communicates in their native languages.

Therefore, the translation of content into multiple languages is both necessary and an opportunity to expand access and inclusivity.

However, the consequences of adhering to foreign languages have had profound effects on education, communication, and cultural preservation.

Consequently, nurturing and strengthening indigenous languages are now more urgent than ever.

Many experts acknowledge that relying on foreign languages in education presents complexities and inadvertently hampers access to online services for large segments of the population.

This further exacerbates the digital divide, impeding social and economic progress on the continent. While historical justifications may exist for this practice, many argue that it imposes significant limitations, particularly in the digital age.

Moreover, foreign language education often falls short of facilitating effective communication, as nuances, idioms, and cultural contexts are frequently lost in translation.

Therefore, promoting native languages has become crucial for the African continent.

The urgency of this mission is underscored by the imminent threat of indigenous languages facing extinction. In most African communities, while oral traditions are integral to their cultural fabric, these narratives remain vulnerable due to the absence of written documentation.

Consequently, preserving and revitalising indigenous languages in Africa is not just a linguistic imperative but also a cultural and socio-economic one.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies offer a promising solution to address these linguistic challenges, providing documentation, education, translation, and cultural revitalisation solutions.

AI can contribute significantly to revitalising and preserving local languages, particularly in the context of digitalisation.

The younger generation, in particular, can leverage AI-driven tools to connect with their heritage and actively participate in language preservation.

One area where AI can have a profound impact is in the documentation and analysis of indigenous languages. Natural language processing (NLP) tools can transcribe and translate oral recordings, digitise written texts, and discern linguistic patterns, facilitating the development of comprehensive linguistic resources.

Furthermore, AI-powered language learning applications and platforms can be customised not only for indigenous communities but also for learners of other local languages.

These apps may incorporate speech recognition and generative technologies, enabling users to practice pronunciation and engage in conversation practice.

AI can further bridge the linguistic gap by creating translation tools and services that facilitate communication between indigenous languages and more widely spoken languages.

Such tools foster greater understanding and collaboration between local communities and the broader society.

Recognising the gravity of this situation, the United Nations General Assembly declared the period from 2022 to 2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

This initiative builds upon the lessons learned during the 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages, aiming to raise awareness about the perilous decline of indigenous languages and the imperative to preserve, revitalise, and promote them.

Therefore, automatic transcription and translation tools for indigenous languages, developed through AI, can help many communities preserve oral traditions, stories, and cultural and traditional knowledge. By making these resources accessible in digital formats, AI aids in transmitting cultural heritage to future generations.

To revitalise indigenous languages, AI can generate new content, including literature, poetry, songs, and folklores, fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem around the language and making it more appealing to younger generations.

Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual language tutors can engage with community members, further encouraging them to use their indigenous languages daily.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.