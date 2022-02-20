Columnists Evolution of middleman in era of Internet

By JOE OTIN

People in Silicon Valley are abandoning plum jobs and betting their fortunes on the metaverse. Even senior staff are jumping ship to gain a first-mover advantage in Web3, the latest iteration of the Internet-fuelled by blockchain tech.

At the very core of Web3 is the decentralisation of power, enabling users to transact and trade without intermediaries. And indeed, available technology affords manufacturers a direct relationship with customers, which was previously impossible on a large-scale.

Once again, the middleman’s doom is anticipated as a new and convincing tale is spun about the coming virtual universe.

Our most prominent traders appeared on these shores at about the same time that the railway line snaked its way through to Lake Victoria.

They prospered from their penchant for hard work and by establishing trusting relationships with indigenous communities.

Trains brought goods inland from far and wide and filled their warehouses with products in high demand, satisfying the market with a constant supply.

And despite trade routes bloated with middlemen of all sorts, they were still able to extend fair prices to their customers.

The Internet broke down barriers and dramatically shrunk the distance between the producer and their markets. Miniscule communication costs and synchronised logistics reduced storage needs as goods were ordered from the factory on-demand.

I once heard of a smart graduate who became Kenya’s largest supplier of water tanks. He set up the first online shop for domestic tanks.

He fulfilled each order by transporting products directly from the manufacturer to the customer and received payment via M-Pesa. Eventually, the manufactures smelt the coffee and set up websites, snatching away his competitive edge.

The current iteration of the web enables online merchants to be all things. Amazon is an excellent example. However, new mutations of the middleman have been conjured out of virtual air, namely search and social commerce.

By laying the pipes through which content and commerce flow, they have effectively wedged themselves in between, becoming indispensable.

Yet, Web3 threatens to dismantle e-commerce as we know it, and reconstruct virtual trade on user autonomy, transparency, and cryptocurrency devoid of government authority and traditional financial intermediaries.

Even though the metaverse presents a viable option I’m still curious to know why high-flying executives are leaving Big Tech jobs for it.

Is it because they have peered into the virtual reality crystal ball and seen a vision of the middleman in the chrysalis?