Grow the economy of northern Kenya for sustainable security

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

Let us be guarded in our expectations of the ongoing security intervention in northern Kenya. This is a tough task. Often, pep talk in social places on this matter is grossly misplaced.

Perhaps because many may not be able to correctly fathom the lifestyle in this arid and semi-arid region.

The place is vast. For comparative reflection, the territory defined by Garissa, Isiolo, Laikipia, Samburu, Baringo and West Pokot counties, and those to their north, is close to two-thirds of the Republic of Kenya territory.

That territory is hot and dry, and, in most places, the terrain is rugged.

Infrastructure, be it roads, power, water, schools or hospitals, is thin. Once here and away from the main urban centres, one is in the precarious fate of nature should they run out of supplies.

Even without threats from enemies, adverse weather and hunger could kill you. That is the theatre of the ongoing dare and disarm mission.

The vastness and logistical limitations of the sparsely settled territory will pose a big challenge.

While circumstances in northern Kenya may have compelled the current intervention, more should be done to ensure sustainable security. Parallel efforts to incentivise and integrate the economy of the region should be intensified.

We have lessons. For instance, since we opened up the road corridor between Isiolo and Moyale, old urban centres and markets have expanded, and new ones emerged.

The heightened economic activities and increased population along the corridor have enhanced security. Today, unlike before, traffic to Moyale need not have a police escort.

When oil was discovered in Turkana, the associated social-economic activities triggered multiple developments.

Lodwar town benefited from increased flights, increased business traffic and the associated income. Some infrastructure was revamped.

The perception of insecurity was reduced and visitors felt confident enough to visit and reside in the place. With such lessons, it would be prudent to scale up interventions that improve trade and livelihoods.

A broad plan to grow the economy, and tie it to the rest of Kenya, would help. Some strategic industrial and manufacturing ventures could be established in the zone.

Support to the livestock industry chain, including watering points, animal holding grounds, slaughterhouses and linkages to markets should be enhanced. Current efforts to revamp the road infrastructure should be continued.

This includes the construction of the LAPSSET corridor, which, once completed, will provide a big boost to the region’s economy by connecting markets.

Meanwhile, support and incentives should be provided to optimise the use of the abattoir and airport at Isiolo. Northern Kenya will also need affirmative action to provide sufficient social infrastructure such as community halls, schools, hospitals and water points.

While county governments may be supported to deliver the intra-county projects, the cross-county and mega ones will require the support and coordination of the national government.