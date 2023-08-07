Columnists How airlines can stay on recovery path after Covid turbulence

By KARANJA NDEGWA

The aviation industry has made significant strides towards recovery three years after the pandemic, ending a period marked by unprecedented challenges.

IATA reports a recovery of up to 93 percent in Africa, with some airlines recording up to 120 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Whereas domestic flights were grounded for only two months in 2020 and one month in 2021, many travellers stayed away for fear of contracting the coronavirus or to avoid the complexities that came with Covid tests, contact tracing, and other related preventive measures.

Airlines and related industries such as hotel and conferencing haemorrhaged money, and people lost jobs with every cancelled flight.

The industry was on the brink of collapse. To make matters worse, no one knew precisely when the dark cloud would clear.

We ate and drank hope. Fast forward to 2023: agility, perseverance, and recovery are manifesting in businesses, customers, and the environment.

The airports and hotels are busy again. At the end of 2022, international arrivals were at 1.4 million in Kenya, a 70 percent increase, and domestic passenger numbers are up by over 30 percent compared to 2021.

Airlines have seen an increased appetite for flying, and hotels are recording between 70 percent and 95 percent occupancy.

While the industry continues to recover from the cumulative effects of the past three years and faces new challenges, there remains an air of optimism about the future of aviation.

In such a dynamic and competitive industry, staying ahead requires constant adaptation, strategic thinking, and a commitment to excellence.

This is what Southwest Airlines, the world's most successful airline, which by 2019 had reported 46 years of money-making success, has capitalised on.

Southwest Airlines has consistently ranked among the top airlines in terms of customer satisfaction, profitability, and environmental performance and is, thus, a model airline for operators that aspire to achieve growth and excellence in the aviation industry.

Learning from Southwest Airlines, it is crucial to understand that passengers are not a mere revenue source but the lifeblood of airlines.

Delivering exceptional customer service is not an option but a necessity that fosters a loyal customer base.

But this can only be achieved by creating a positive and inclusive work environment where employees go the extra mile for customers.

This, together with strategic partnerships, consistently seeking groundbreaking technologies and forward-thinking solutions to improve efficiency, safety, and the overall travel experience can pave the way for growth and resilience in an industry that demands constant evolution.

In addition, innovation plays a crucial role in adapting to the pandemic's challenges, particularly by rapidly adopting technology and implementing innovative solutions such as digital products for convenient air ticket payment and derisking the business to include cargo transportation.

The writer is the JamboJet MD and CEO.