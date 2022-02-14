Columnists How brands can team up to grow Kenya’s tourism

Esther Henseleit from Germany in action during Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County on Sunday. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NMG

By WALTER MACHIO

More by this Author Summary Following a period characterised by business closures and job losses, indicators such as foreign tourist arrivals and bed occupancy have been on a steady rise, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Tourism.

Kenya’s tourism has shown remarkable resilience so far, with sports activities such as the Safari Rally series and the return of the nation’s Sevens Rugby team to the international circuit being testament that the world is serious on ramping up its action.

Kenya’s tourism industry is on the cusp of a recovery as the country slowly emerges from the throes of the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions that dealt a severe blow to its players.

Following a period characterised by business closures and job losses, indicators such as foreign tourist arrivals and bed occupancy have been on a steady rise, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Tourism.

At the height of the restrictions, the report estimates that more than 1.2 million people lost their livelihoods and some companies shut down their operations, leading to a colossal economic cost of over Sh100 billion.

Kenya’s tourism has shown remarkable resilience so far, with sports activities such as the Safari Rally series and the return of the nation’s Sevens Rugby team to the international circuit being testament that the world is serious on ramping up its action.

The Tourism ministry report shows that from January up to September 2021 room nights grew to 3,084,957 as compared to the same period in 2020 when it was 1,986,465, indicating a growth of 55.3 percent.

Domestic bed nights grew by 101.3 percent between 2020 and 2021, while international bed nights grew by 0.05 percent. These bed nights recovery trends are an indication that the hospitality sector in Kenya has largely been supported by domestic travel in 2021.

There is a strong feeling amongst many observers that, while this is a great relief for them, much more can be done to raise the tempo of the tourism sector’s recovery.

There are already indications that sporting action will only increase as seen in the just concluded Magical Kenya Ladies international golf open championship held in the resort city of Kilifi.

This international sporting trend is expected to continue well into the rest of 2022, with various industry insiders expressing optimism that it will be a major contributor to international tourist arrivals.

Indeed, local players estimate that with increased international business and leisure travel, the sector earnings may reach a minimum of Sh173 billion in 2022.

The government has been instrumental in providing incentives to tourism industry investors, including facilitating campaigns such as Magical Kenya’s international advertisements and participating in global tourism meets like the Dubai World Expo.

But there remains an opportunity for other players to contribute to tourism’s reemergence in their own way.

Indeed, the consensus is that this cannot be achieved when each organisation works alone. It requires a concerted collaboration that brings different skills to the table to put them to effective use for the greater good of the industry.

Partnerships such as Huawei’s with Safaricom and Magical Kenya where technology supports the infrastructure on which international and local communications operate, are paramount for the growth of tourism in Kenya.

Tourists, whether foreign or domestic, leisure, sporting or adventure, relish the prospect of being reached when it matters.

Furthermore, with wildlife park visits still commanding a huge percentage of the country’s offering and a steady rise in international sporting events, the growth of and involvement of sponsors will play a strong role in attracting more people to participate

This imperative has been recognised both globally and locally.

On the global stage, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently signed a deal with Expedia to strengthen ties between the public and private tourism, in which both organisations share data on tourism trends and developments, both at a global and local scale to drive better decision making and policies.

At a local level, reports such as the one I have referred above that churn out numbers will increasingly become critical in informing policy decisions and private sector strategies.

But for this to work, a deliberate effort must be taken to synergise both public and private efforts. In addition to data, combined technological, marketing and incentivisation programmes are needed.

Machio is the chief executive of Michezo Afrika Limited