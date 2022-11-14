Columnists How Japan, Kenya partnership is helping to combat climate change

By KEN OKINAWA

As COP 27 takes place in Sharm-el-Sheikh to discuss the implementation of the Paris Agreement, Japan will work in full force to tackle climate change, mobilising its funding and technology to achieve its own “net zero by 2050” as well as to support Kenya and other developing countries.

To meet the developed countries’ collective commitment on climate finance, Japan has so far pledged financial contributions both public and private totalling JPY 6.5 trillion in 2021-2025.

In August this year, Prime Minister Kishida launched Japan’s “Green Growth Initiative with Africa” on the scale of $4 billion at the 8th meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8). This initiative will mobilise funding for climate projects in Africa.

Japan and Kenya have cooperation in sectors relevant to climate change. Since 1980s, Japan has supported Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and the forestry sector. The Institute now plays a key role in developing improved varieties of trees particularly the drought-resistant varieties, crucial for Kenya’s goal on tree planting.

Also from the 1980s, Japan’s support in terms of funding and technical expertise has led to the expansion of geothermal power in Olkaria as well as improved transmission.

According to the Economic Survey 2022, Kenya’s geothermal power accounts for over 40 percent of its total electricity generation in 2021. Looking to the future, climate actions have a potential for promoting job creation and economic growth.

The involvement of the private sector is a key to achieving this. Kenya could tap climate funding made available by Japan and various multilateral frameworks.

Kenya is the first country in Africa to benefit from the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) based on a bilateral agreement with Japan. In 2021, solar panels were installed at a salt factory in Kilifi County with funding from Japan, resulting in the first issuance of carbon credits shared between the two governments.

Kenya’s geothermal capacity could be used for producing hydrogen. Toyota Tsusho is conducting a study with funding from Japan on the production and industrial use of green hydrogen. If realised, this will contribute significantly to zero-carbon and development of new industries.