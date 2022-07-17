Columnists How POS software choice means a lot for your enterprise

By Andrew Walyaula

More by this Author

Businesses are changing modes of operation due to the fast-moving technology vehicle. Manual calculations are becoming obsolete and cash use is also deteriorating in the maddening disruption.

Indeed, it is the most accurate way as it enhances accountability.

Besides, there are other crucial aspects in the business such as management, marketing, and administration. They crucial to the smooth running of enterprise.

To achieve more, the business should have a point of sale (POS) to ensure they are working in unison. It is the central component of the business where sales, payment processing, inventory management, and customer management merges.

Much has been done to attain POS software that goes beyond credit card processing to help retailers and restaurants to incorporate mobile POS features and contactless payment options, e-commerce integration capabilities, and more.

Julia Morton, an expert and senior adviser in buying POS software, advises that finding the right POS system for your business can eliminate a lot of labour and reporting errors.

Many of these systems are similar in nature, but there are key features that stand out that can make all the difference.

For example, finding a system geared to help apparel stores with heavy inventory needs, grocery stores that need scale integration, or service-oriented restaurants or cafés that need menu optimisation.

There are two major types of POS — on-premise and cloud-based POS systems.

On-premise POS systems or the traditional types, operate within an internal network and use local servers in storing information. They work a lot like the programmes that you use on your personal computer, which saves data on your local drive.

They are bought up front with data accessible only from the local server or with the use of an alternate Web app.

The Cloud-based POS software provides users with the ability to access the platform whenever and wherever there is an Internet connection.

Statistics show that Cloud-deployed systems have gained a following, especially among small businesses owing to their flexible pricing and the functionality.

Cloud POS software, integrated with similar hardware, accesses data via a remote server. The data stored in your POS system can be automatically backed up and synced, making it easier to protect and update information.

Cloud solutions are capable of integrating multiple sales channels and enhance security, allow businesses to enjoy the benefits of centralised storage, memory, processing and bandwidth.

With Cloud POS, you can view inventory counts and monitor operations real-time.

With a hosted Cloud software service, adding mobile device to your system for enhanced mobility is a possibility. This means, you can leverage the functionality of mobile POS without fully implementing a mobile POS system. Access is possible through a smartphone, tablet or rugged handheld device.