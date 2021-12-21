Letters Tie innovation push to entrepreneurship

By Andrew Walyaula

There are various innovations from Kenya that are internationally recognised such as Smart Gloves, Lion Lights, Sola Tiles, and also M-Pesa.

Covid-19 has accelerated research and innovation as seen in ICU beds and students coming up with ventilators in bid to help corona patients.

Laikipia County has expressed its potential in the production of motor vehicles by unveiling three-wheelers known as Tuk Tuks.

Sadly, though, some innovations in the country are lying on shelves, and many may not see the light of day in terms of monetisation or commercialisation.

It is important to understand that innovation works jointly with entrepreneurship. Innovation itself does not create sales and it is the work of the entrepreneur to take the product or service to the user.

This “almighty” person envisions a value and a customer and creates a business model as well as strategies that create sales and services.

According to the chairman of Gallup Jim Clifton, it was not the invention of the Internet but its commercialisation that advanced America and the world.

It is obvious that STEM courses are being backed in higher learning institutions as a means to intensify innovation. However, the dream to create more jobs may not be realised sooner if the emphasis is only placed on innovation.

The government and stakeholders need to go further and find suitable business models that will secure sales.

Kenya should be at the forefront to support innovators by searching for customers. Indeed, there are many problems that need solutions yet innovations are lying on shelves.

We should realise the significance of entrepreneurship and tie it to innovation. This will grow our gross domestic product and deliver jobs.