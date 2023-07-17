Columnists How the Nairobi Railway City project will lift transport, business and leisure

By PHILIP MAINGA

The Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) is poised to undergo a transport and infrastructural revolution.

Just like a century ago, when the city was founded as a railway depot and staff quarters for the advancing "Lunatic Express" railway construction workers, the railway is once again at the heart of this revolution through the Nairobi Railway City project.

This iconic climate-resilient multi-modal urban development project is the first one of its kind in Africa.

It is set to provide seamless integration to the city’s transport nodes through an expanded Central Station, new bus rapid transit (BRT) lines and stations as well as a revamped matatu termini that will allow the city’s residents clear transit pathways in and out of the CBD.

Inspired by famed railway cities around the world such as London's Kings Cross Station, the Nairobi Railway City will create a fusion of travel, business, and leisure.

The project by Kenya Railways was first mooted at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, held in London in early 2020 and its ground-breaking ceremony was presided over by President William Ruto on December 7, 2022.

It is among the first mover infrastructure projects the Kenyan government hopes to finance through the UK’s Export Finance Agency, UKEF.

Interconnected projects in this programme include affordable housing, student accommodation, a new commercial precinct, a new JKIA rail-link line, Nairobi commuter rail stations and pedestrian bridges, and Riruta-Ngong and Embakasi-Utawala commuter lines.

The Nairobi Railway City project will occupy a 435-acre tract of land bounded by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Landhies Road, and Bunyala Road and is expected to spur social-economic growth of this area, whose economic potential has never been fully realised.

It is anticipated to deliver significant economic benefits to Kenya at each stage of its implementation, culminating in its completion by 2030.

To begin with, the project is set to generate approximately 10,000 direct employment opportunities throughout its implementation, in addition to numerous indirect job prospects.

The project will also showcase Nairobi’s growing global reputation as a gateway to Kenya and a leading modern climate-smart city that can generate social benefits and economic returns.

Moreover, the project will spur growth in auxiliary sectors in the project’s supply chain such as manufacturing, energy, transport, and construction sectors, amongst others.

Upon completion, the project is expected to be the new beating heart of Nairobi, generate more revenues for Kenya Railways and help decongest the city by providing additional transit options.

It will also create numerous opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to carry out trade within the newly established retail and commercial spaces in the public realm and non-motorised transport (NMT) corridors.

In addition to these advantages, the project will elevate the quality of life for Nairobi's residents by providing access to various wellness and recreation facilities within Nairobi Railway City, allowing them to conduct business and relax in a more enjoyable environment.

The design of the first project in the scheme, a new central station and public realm will integrate climate-resilient design and building technology into its construction.

This will include amongst others the inclusion of nature-based solutions that help scrub the air that enters the station, the use of solar panelling on the station roof to provide energy for lighting, the installation of water recycling tanks to store and reuse rainwater that will be used to feed the green space in and around the station and innovative building design that eliminates the need for air conditioning which is better for the environment and saves money.

This is crucial to guarantee that the project not only reduces its carbon footprint but also maximizes the utilization of available resources while minimizing any adverse effects on the environment. Moreover, the planned enhancements to the central railway station, which lies at the heart of the project, have been meticulously crafted to amplify the liveliness and genuine essence of our nation.

These additions will tastefully blend the rich railway heritage with other iconic landmarks on the site, such as the Nairobi Central Railway Station Building and the Railway Museum, both of which are protected heritage sites.

Kenya Railways has already commenced the early works of the project which covers the construction of a pedestrian footbridge across the Nairobi Railway yard, as well as the design of a new Nairobi Central Railway Station and a public square.

The pedestrian footbridge will be all-weather, modern and accessible for differently abled persons. The early works also include hoarding and securing of the railway station and public park site, detailed drainage overhaul within the Nairobi railway yard, and construction of a new locomotive shed, among other works.

Throughout the project, Kenya Railways is steadfast in its commitment to establishing convenient transit pathways across every precinct of the development, ensuring smooth mobility for pedestrians, who constitute a significant majority of Nairobi's residents.

It is anticipated that a project of this magnitude will impact communities and businesses in the designated development zones.

Consequently, Kenya Railways has proactively initiated measures to actively involve all stakeholders and collaborate closely with relevant government agencies to facilitate the engagement of affected communities. These conscientious efforts will persist throughout the entire implementation of the project.

Overall, the Nairobi Railway City will have immense benefits to both the city and our nation. It will serve as our cherished "boma," a vibrant hub where people can convene, connect, engage in commerce, reside, foster mutual understanding, and exchange innovative concepts.

Moreover, it will provide a conduit for connecting with the rich culture and history that forms the bedrock of our city's identity.

The writer is the managing director of the Kenya Railways Corporation.