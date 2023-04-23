Columnists How to create and embed a successful sustainability plan

Sasini Plc board members Dr Stephen Mainda, Betty Koech, Rosemary Munyiri, Martin Ochieng, Dr James McFie and Vickie Cherotich during the launch of Sasini Sustainability report at Standard Chartered HQ. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By HARIPRASAD VISWANATHAN

More by this Author

The number of publicly listed companies in Kenya that report on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) is rising, albeit slowly.

This can be attributed to the increasing push for awareness of organisations’ impact on the environment and society and the need to maximise the positive and reduce the negative.

By embedding sustainability and jumping on the ESG wave, organisations can revolutionise the way of doing business and become more resilient in the long run and reap benefits such as improved operations and performance, greater customer satisfaction, and better financial results.

Businesses need to transform words into actions. A long-term sustainability framework requires looking at all the dimensions holistically.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to seed practices in an organisation’s sustainable programme and create a successful ESG strategy:

ESG as a part of strategy

The first step for a company in achieving full sustainability potential for improving the operational performance of an organisation is to integrate necessary sustainability goals with overall business goals, especially those for setting and delivering financial KPIs.

To do this, businesses must examine both their corporate and sustainability strategies to see how closely they align and reinforce one another.

Tapping the S and G in ESG

Both big and small businesses are expressing their dedication to, among other environmental ideals, renewable energy infrastructure, and lowering carbon footprints.

However, they must not disregard the social and governing values, which are equally important and many times the focus of international regulators.

Companies that ignore challenges with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), data privacy, compliance and human capital may put themselves in serious financial, reputational, and other legal danger.

Involve employees in your ESG strategy

It has been demonstrated that involving employees in sustainability-related issues over and above the conventional CSR/philanthropy departments can improve a business’s competitive edge, financial performance, and brand reputation.

Getting employees to actively participate in building the organisation’s sustainability impact outside of these typical silos helps them see that their efforts are benefiting not just their work and organisation but the society and planet as well.

This leads to a boost in morale which in turn creates high performance leading to a business edge and a positive brand reputation.

Encouraging transparency

Being open and honest is essential for many reasons, not the least of which is that it protects your company against charges of greenwashing.

Being honest about both your positive and, more crucially, your negative impacts will help you avoid criticism from others by demonstrating your grasp of the areas where your business needs to develop and advance sustainably.

Prioritising ESG efforts

Companies should use processes like materiality assessments to determine the list of sustainability topics that are important to the firm and its stakeholders.

A business must concentrate its efforts on the most important problems after the top ESG risks and strategic opportunities have been identified.

From the perspective of the board, this will comprise two significant categories: goal formulation, ESG governance and communication.