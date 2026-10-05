Prime

In Kenya’s connected economy, risk doesn’t stop at a firm’s door

AI can improve processes, products and customer experiences, but it can also magnify weak data, unclear decisions and poorly governed access.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Dedan Muugi

A misconception in modern risk management is that an organisation controls its own risk. In Kenya’s connected economy, a business may secure its premises, systems and people yet still be exposed through a cloud platform, payments partner, telecommunications network or software supplier.

Traditional approaches built around organisational boundaries are no longer enough: when services, data and money move across an ecosystem in seconds, risk does too. Internal audit must help leaders see and manage that wider field of exposure.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Rent-to-own option traps affordable homes billions

  2. PRIME Stockbrokers lower minimum investment in Dangote IPO

  3. PRIME CBK holds benchmark rate at fourth straight policy meeting

  4. PRIME World Bank upgrades Kenya’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.6 percent

In the headlines

View All