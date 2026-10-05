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Turkana’s potential to become a major gold mining economy

A man carefully sorts out the sand and the pebbles in a quest for gold.

Photo credit: File

By  CYRUS NJONDE

Mining and mineral processing engineer

Turkana County is increasingly emerging as an important frontier for mineral exploration and investment in Kenya. While it is endowed with a wide range of minerals, including gold, copper, chromite, graphite, gypsum, limestone, garnets, sapphires and uranium, the opportunity presented by gold deserves particular attention.

Government and county geological records have identified gold occurrences in several parts of Turkana, including Nadapal, Lokitang, Nadwat, Makutano, Loima and the Kainuk belt.

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