Investment scene in 2024

By RUFAS KAMAU

Last year delivered divergent fortunes for investors, with the Nairobi Securities Exchange experiencing a significant downturn, evidenced by a 23.3 percent decline in the NASI index and a 10.3 percent drop in the NSE 20 index.

Meanwhile, astute traders converting Kenyan shillings to USD reaped benefits as the local unit depreciated by an estimated 29 percent against the greenback. In contrast, the US Nasdaq 100 index exhibited robust growth, soaring by an impressive 52 perrcent in dollar terms and an even more substantial 67 percent in Kenya shilling terms.

Ahead, investors deliberate on strategic capital allocation to optimise risk-return profiles. In November 2023, the Nairobi Securities Exchange earned the dubious distinction of being labelled the world's worst-performing stock market, registering a staggering 32 percent loss.

Fourteen companies listed on the NSE issued profit warnings during the same period, grappling with challenges stemming from elevated inflation, escalating Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) interest rates culminating at 12.5 percent by year-end, diminished consumer purchasing power, soaring energy bills, and an array of heightened tax rates.

While this scenario may raise concerns, prudent investors see opportunities amid the challenges. The allure of low valuations becomes pronounced, particularly for companies demonstrating sustained profitability and possessing a substantial market advantage.

Presently, investors confront the decision of whether to allocate their resources to the local stock market, explore offshore stock markets, consider Government of Kenya bonds, or contemplate the newly approved spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.

What are the risk factors to consider before allocating capital in 2024?

In the geopolitical arena, optimism surrounds the possibility of de-escalation following Ukraine's initiative to enlist neutral Switzerland in organising a peace summit.

Although the Kremlin has not yet accepted the invitation, prospects for conflict resolution are notably high. The international community is actively applying pressure to ease the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a substantial potential for its resolution this year.

Meanwhile, the most significant geopolitical risk factor in the markets persists in the Red Sea, where instability has compelled shipping giants such as Shell and AP Moller-Maersk to reroute all vessels around Africa.

This redirection is a response to attacks by Yemen's Houthis on vessels traversing the Red Sea's Gulf of Aden. The resultant destabilisation of the Red Sea shipping route is anticipated to trigger supply chain bottlenecks, elevated shipping costs, disrupted oil supply, and prolonged shipping times.

Over the past two years, major central banks have implemented aggressive interest rate hikes as a response to mounting inflationary pressures. Presently, a majority of prominent global central banks assert that they have elevated rates to levels sufficiently restrictive, deeming the current rates adequate to steer inflation back toward target levels. What are the most promising markets in 2024?

As the US enters an election year and markets price in a potential rate cut in March, investors are eyeing the lucrative AI sector that returned bumper returns in 2023.

If the Biden administration continues with its fiscal spending appetite while the Fed cuts rates, the markets could extend last year’s rally led by the tech sector’s AI stocks.

The recent approval of spot bitcoin ETFs that attracted an estimated $10 billion trading volume in the first three days of trading led by Grayscale Investments and BlackRock is raising interest among global investors for the limited-supply digital asset that’s gaining widespread adoption, especially after returning 154.37 percent in 2023.

China is expected to solidify its position as the world’s top car exporter in 2024. It sold 4.4 million cars in the first 11 months of 2023 which beat Japan’s 3.99 million cars. While Chinese automobile exports face challenges of high US tariffs and an anti-subsidy investigation by the European Commission, China enjoys a strong dominance over the rare earth metals supply chain, cheaper labor, and robust manufacturing technology.

China’s domestic market is highly attractive and competition is on the rise for electric vehicle makers. As of 2023 December, BYD, Li Auto, and GAC controlled 84 percent of the local automobile market share while external players such as Tesla accounted for the remaining 16 percent.

Building upon the impressive 28 percent gain observed last year, hedge funds are reportedly hastening to capitalize on the momentum, foreseeing the imminent attainment of the index's 1989 peak at 38,957. The influx of cash from both domestic and international sources is further contributing to this bullish trajectory.

