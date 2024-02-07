Columnists Italy’s surprise new deal for Africa

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, introduced her country's "new philosophy of collaboration with African countries" during the Africa Leaders’ Summit, which caught many analysts off guard given her association with far-right ideas characterised by conservatism, ultra-nationalism, and nativism.

But despite these associations, Meloni's emphasis on partnership brought in a paradigm shift which is aimed at avoiding exploitative tendencies and condescending approaches. Although her speech sparked controversy among analysts, Meloni's frankness echoed sentiments often whispered by many Africans who are always hesitant to offend their benefactors.

She underscored the importance of partnering with Africa to address Europe’s pressing challenges, including migration, energy, and sustainability issues.

Although initially met with scepticism by African leaders who wished for prior consultation, Meloni's initiative nonetheless prompted constructive dialogue at the summit. The African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat also acknowledged the necessity for deeper engagement to propose sustainable solutions benefiting both continents.

One critical aspect highlighted was the need for Africa to address poverty and hunger effectively to help mitigate migration pressures. We all know that Africa is a rich continent. With its large reserves of lithium, cobalt, coltan, and other critical minerals, the continent has the potential to become a hub for electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacture.

China is already investing $6.4 billion to build a new 100 gigawatt-hour EV battery production facility in Morocco. The country uses its enormous lithium resources, discovered in June last year. They also include significant quantities of manganese, cobalt, and phosphates, all essential components of the lithium-ion supply chain.

Despite its rich resources, Africa always lags in economic development. However, unlike in the past, the continent has made significant development in human capital, increased efforts to close the infrastructure gaps and investments in technology are advancing governance.

What the continent needs is to structurally transform, emphasising an industrial design in which abundant raw materials from the primary sector are processed into finished items on a big scale for the European market.

Melon suggested a shift from a purely charitable perspective that overlooks Africa's vast opportunities and potential. That can be seen in her plans, which are outlined in six thematic collaboration areas: infrastructure, education and training, health, water, agriculture, and energy. Energy has emerged as a focal point in all these, demonstrating the potential to create jobs, alleviate poverty, and reduce migration through sustainable initiatives.

However, as discussions unfolded, European farmers protested against the new EU regulations, popularly referred to as the Green Deal and highlighted tensions within the bloc. However, collaborative efforts, particularly on energy, could benefit all parties involved regardless of the region. Some of the collaboration areas include investing in biofuels and leveraging Africa's land resources to grow grain.

Investment in biofuels provides a sustainable alternative to non-renewable fuels and helps to build a green economy by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable development goals.

Studies have revealed that third- and fourth-generation biofuels significantly impact global socio-economic growth and sustainable development goals. Therefore, investing in biofuels could accelerate the global energy transition and also set sustainable criteria in a crucial manner.

This will help European farmers to employ renewable energy and cut environmental emissions.

On the other hand, the Eastern seaboard of Africa, particularly in Mozambique and Tanzania, possesses substantial gas deposits.

If Italy could build a pipeline via the Red Sea into Europe, it would reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas supplies, and the collaboration already being proposed would be critical.

In an era marked by global challenges and interconnected destinies, the partnership between Europe and Africa stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity. Meloni has sparked a vital conversation with her bold vision of collaboration, transcending ideological barriers to embrace a future of mutual prosperity.

As we navigate complex issues such as migration, energy security, and economic development, it becomes increasingly clear that our destinies are intertwined.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.