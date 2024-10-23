Kenya's fiscal frontier after Washington's Big Decision

The world economy has been impacted by the Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis point rate drop, which is the first since 2022. It is important to think about how this new reality will affect developing economies like Kenya as financial markets from New York to Tokyo respond.

The possibility of reduced US interest rates appears to be a clear victory for Kenya at first look. Ultimately, shouldn't an emerging market benefit from lower global borrowing rates and a possible decline in the value of the dollar? As is always the case in economics, the reality is more complex.

First, the positive news. Foreign capital may pour heavily into Kenya's financial markets as yield-hungry investors look for opportunities outside of the low-yielding US Treasuries.

After a number of difficulties in recent years, the Nairobi Securities Exchange may finally be getting lucky. Enhanced foreign involvement may raise equity prices, improve liquidity, and even initiate a positive feedback loop of growth and investment.

This is the tough part, though. After a protracted drought, this money inflow may feel like a welcome rain, but it could easily become a flood. Popular money flows are infamously erratic, and at the first hint of difficulty, what floods in today may rush out tomorrow.

Kenyan authorities will need to exercise caution when granting foreign investment and take precautions against the possibility of abrupt changes in direction that could cause the financial system to become unstable.

Alright, enough about balancing acts; let's talk about the shilling. The Fed's action is probably going to force the dollar lower, which could cause the value of the Kenyan shilling to rise. A stronger shilling seems like a great idea on paper—less expensive imports, less inflation, and simpler debt repayment. However, in practicality, it's a double -edged sword that can diminish Kenya's export competitiveness.

Imagine that as a result of currency appreciation, Kenya's exporters of tea, coffee, and horticulture items find their goods to be less appealing on the international market. This is a scenario that trade economists find quite unsettling. Kenya's task will be to capitalise on a stronger currency without allowing it to negatively impact the very industries that are the foundation of the country's economy.

This takes us to our next point: the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which is now in an intriguing situation. At 4.4 percent, inflation is now behaving as expected, thus the CBK has flexibility to think about relaxing further. Reduced interest rates may encourage the expansion of credit and enhance private sector activity, which would be beneficial for an economy still recovering from the impact of recent global unrest.

Hold on, though. Prior to joining the rate-cutting bandwagon, the CBK must weigh the careful balancing act of keeping an alluring interest rate disparity to halt capital flight. The demand for stability internationally and the home need for stimulation are like trying to dance to two different tunes at the same time.

In this changing environment, fiscal policy should not be overlooked. It's possible that new prospects will soon approach the National Treasury.

The shilling might get stronger, and lower interest rates globally could make borrowing from outside easier. This presents an opportunity to optimize Kenya's debt profile by possibly lowering interest rates or extending maturities.

Furthermore, this may be Kenya's chance to make a lasting impression on foreign direct investors. Projects that might have been on the fence could suddenly become viable if global funding prices drop.

Development of infrastructure through public-private partnerships? We're conversing now. However, to capitalise on this, Kenya must intensify efforts to enhance the business climate and resolve enduring obstacles to project execution.

It's evident that the Fed's rate drop is neither a magic bullet nor a Pandora's box for Kenya as we navigate these rough economic waters.