Columnists Kenyan hotels should harness the power of big screen tourism

Wildebeests cross the sand river from Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to Maasai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By ELSA LUNANI

More by this Author

Since independence, film tourism has proved to be a powerful tool for attracting visitors to various destinations in Kenya.

Locally produced films such as Bushtrackers, Kolormask and The Married Bachelor and award-winning international ones like Out of Africa, Mountains of the Moon, Nowhere in Africa, The Constant Gardener, To Walk with the Lions and The Big Cat Diary shot in the country are among a long list of key success stories.

Physical landscapes like mountains and lakes, wildlife, beaches at the coast, and Kenya’s cultural sites featured prominently as perfect filming locations for these productions.

And they not only showcased Kenya as a perfect cinematic location but also significantly marketed the country as a major global tourism destination.

Masai Mara where The Big Cats was filmed, Lake Turkana where The Constant Gardener was shot as well as Baringo, Bogoria, and Mt Kenya, the key filming locations for Nowhere in Africa are among key tourist attraction sites in Kenya.

This trend where tourists fall in love with different characters and storylines in films is not just a local phenomenon.

In New Zealand, the movie Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter successes in the UK and Ireland have been linked to significant tourism growth and the most desirable destinations tagged.

A recent survey conducted by US-based imaging brand PhotoAid, aptly shows how big screen tourism is in the region, with 96 percent of Americans saying they have visited places associated with their favourite television shows or movies at least once in their lifetime.

Out of more than 1,000 survey participants, 78 percent of the travellers are likely or very likely to opt for TV- or movie-themed trips in 2023 and beyond.

The most common reason to engage in film tourism, 35 percent of the respondents said, is to enjoy an immersive experience that lets you live out shows’ or movies’ storylines and follow in the footsteps of famous characters.

US travellers picked Hawaii among the most desirable film tourism destinations following the success of Jurassic Park.

In post-pandemic, we are seeing a similar phenomenon taking shape locally. Tourists are beginning to follow and enquire about locations where their favourite movies and TV shows have been filmed.

With the government's plan to increase annual tourism numbers to 10 million over the next five years, this is the right time for hotel establishments to begin reviewing and aligning with these trends.

For hotels and accommodation facilities to stay ahead of the curve, they need TV packages tailored based on these trends to provide guests with in-room viewing so good they won’t want to leave. This will transform these establishments into venues every client wants to walk into.

Big opportunities lie in bringing to customers, the most loved movies and TV shows and tapping into strategic business opportunities for co-production of local and international films.

But it requires reliable data to know how best hotels can revamp their TV entertainment experiences, Key attraction selling points like having films with the right mix of celebrities and key influencers to effectively tap into these opportunities.

The writer is the Head of DStv Business, MultiChoice Kenya.