Economy Tourism earnings rise 31pc to Sh152bn in six months

A fleet of tour vans spotted along the Nairobi-Nanyuki highway heading for a safari on February 6, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Tourism earnings in Kenya rose 31 percent in the first six months to June compared to a similar period last year as the sector benefited from the ongoing global recovery.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) data shows that the sector booked Sh152.6 billion in the six months, up from Sh116.2 billion in 2022.

The earnings improved as visitor arrivals grew to 847,810 from 642,861 arrivals in a similar period in 2022, representing a 32 percent increase.

Read: Tourism earnings increase by 47pc

International travel and tourism were among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and had been projected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

“The tourism sector in Kenya experienced a remarkable upswing in international arrivals leading to a positive effect on the country’s tourism receipts,” said the KTB in a report released on Tuesday.

“This performance is a 92 percent recovery when compared to the 2019 performance of 929,814 arrivals same period. Of significance is that June 2023 arrivals closed at 168,051. This is a growth of one percent when compared to 166,692.”

During the period under review, holidays remained the main purpose of entry closing at 338,509 (39.9 percent). Business, meetings and conferences came in second with 226,908 arrivals, a growth of 26.8 percent while visiting family and friends was third with 213,417 arrivals at 25.2 percent.

Transit passengers were 44,620 (5.3 percent). Other purposes were education, medical, religion and sports, closing at 24,356, representing 2.9 percent growth.

The data shows that the top five international arrivals by country are the US (118,480), Uganda (89,968), Tanzania (69,777), the UK (65,563) and India (42,805).

Some key markets have surpassed 2019 (January-June) performance, notably the US by seven percent in 2019 from 110,743 to 118,480, Italy by 15.6 percent from 22,017 to 25,451, Germany by four percent from 32,142 to 33,418, Rwanda by 34.5 percent from 18,845 to 25,422, Ethiopia by 66.1 percent from 11,018 to 18,296.

Others were the Netherlands by 6.9 percent from 19,123 to 20,442, Nigeria by 7.3 percent, from 15,307 to 16,424, Ghana by 28.1percent from 5,137 to 6,583 and Russia by 40.8 percent from 2,514 to 3,539.

Read: Tourism earnings surge 83pc as foreign travel rebounds

During the period under review, domestic tourism had a positive growth, with bed nights recording a 16 percent increase in the year 2023 (January – June) closing at 2.3 million, compared to 2.02 million.

The best-performing months were April and June which can be attributed to the Easter holidays and business travel respectively.

→ [email protected]