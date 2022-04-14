Columnists Land commission business strategy is commendable

National Land Commission chairman Gershom Otachi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

More by this Author Summary As it handed over office, the first land commission was publicly shamed, with some of its commissioners and officers charged in court for diverse reasons.

Being the inaugural commission, this was not good history, much as the sister Lands Ministry may have been guilty for not dutifully nurturing its first constitutional baby.

Perhaps the second team of commissioners had taken good note and decided to beat a totally different business style.

The second team of commissioners to the land commission is just over two years in office now. They were sworn in by former Chief Justice David Maraga in November 2019. But not many can name its chair, vice-chair and commissioners.

But by its first year, many in the land sector would have named most members of the first commission, whose tenure expired in February 2019. It had assumed office in February 2013. Why? Because the engagement styles of the two teams of commissioners are notably different.

The first commission engaged abrasively, and publicly. Graphic details of its internal squabbles, and those with the Lands ministry and the rest of the government, went public. I remember once quipping that the media must have retained an office next door.

The style strained relations with some key partners, undermined production and tainted the commission’s image. As it handed over office, the first land commission was publicly shamed, with some of its commissioners and officers charged in court for diverse reasons.

Being the inaugural commission, this was not good history, much as the sister Lands Ministry may have been guilty for not dutifully nurturing its first constitutional baby.

Perhaps the second team of commissioners had taken good note and decided to beat a totally different business style. It engages with the media sparingly. But even then, not to vent out, but usually to release key public messages.

And hence the reason the names of its officials may not have saturated public space as was the case with the first.

This should be encouraged, provided the commission effectively drives the issues entrusted to it under the Constitution. Let Kenyans feel the commission’s presence through action and results, and not public spats.

I was therefore happy to recently attend an event where the Commission was launching and showcasing some key products to the industry in Kenya.

One was a framework of safeguards that will guide the acquisition of land for large-scale investments in Kenya.

The safeguards will be helpful to the national and county governments in cases where investors, whether local or foreign, are set to acquire land for investments that seek to commit vast amounts of land.

This, for instance during investments such as mineral or mineral oil extraction, or even large agri-projects, whether under rain-fed or irrigated agriculture.

Also launched was the result from research on the effects of land fragmentation to land use and food security in Kenya, which was based on data collected from some 13 select counties.

These products, developed in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), and the European Union, are available at the commission website.

The Commission also gave an update on an ongoing initiative to develop a Kenya Natural Resources Atlas, available on the commission’s geoportal. This spatial tool will be helpful in planning and decision-making for natural resource management in Kenya.