Lessons from Japan’s success story

Japan has succeeded in virtually everything. And how they managed to achieve the most isn’t a secret. However, I was made to learn it better when I had the opportunity to attend this year’s Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Kyoto in that their culture did it for them.

What, at times, we take for granted can make a nation transform. For Japan, their culture places a strong emphasis on hard work, discipline, and perseverance. And it is something you see in how they take their sense of responsibility and dedication to their job.

Noticeably, the Japanese culture has a strong focus on precision, attention to detail, and a desire for perfection, which, in my view, contribute to success in various fields, including arts, craftsmanship, and business.

From the bottom to the high level, everyone has a responsibility. During our conference, I saw how the venue's watchmen trained their eyes in the directions they had been assigned. And nothing shifted their attention, including our indiscretions of asking for advice.

While many have said that Shintoism has made Japan what it is, they could be correct to some extent. This optimistic faith believes that humans are considered fundamentally sound, and evil is believed to be caused by evil spirits.

Consequently, most Shinto rituals aim to keep away evil spirits by purification, prayers, and offerings to the kami. But work has to be done.

But in a panel discussion titled: The Virtual Future We Want, discussants raised issues relating to the cost and convenience of virtual reality equipment required to make them widely accessible to school children.

Sitting next to Dr Kawashima, an engineer with NTT, I quickly asked him, “Shall we ever miniaturise the equipment? He quickly responded. “Oh yes, and very soon, it will be like eyeglasses.”

The optimism on his face revealed the Japanese culture and tradition for innovation, especially the miniaturisation of valuable gadgets. And this is from music systems to vehicles. Japan has a long history of innovation and technological advancement.

It has made significant contributions to virtually every industry worldwide. Its strong emphasis on education underpins this, and its education system is known for its high standards and rigorous curriculum. As a result, this leads to a highly educated and skilled workforce.

This has made Japan heavily invest in its infrastructure and public services, leading to a high standard of living, safety, and overall quality of life. Moving around its cities, you do not need a car. Their public transportation systems, such as buses, trains and ferries, work so efficiently that you can hardly see any traffic jams.

Time efficiencies perhaps explain the country's economic success, which is driven by industries such as manufacturing, finance, and technology, making Japan one of the largest and most developed economies in the world.

While at Tokyo’s expansive airport and trying to get to my gate, I attempted to ask a young hostess how to get to Terminal 3. She noted I needed help and beckoned me to follow her. She got me an English-speaking colleague who gave the directions, but what was interesting was the fact that she escorted me to where I was sure to find my way.

Japanese society values harmony and group cohesion, which can lead to effective teamwork and problem-solving. This social cohesion has contributed to the country's overall success.

My observations extended to taking random studies on the vehicles on roads. Seven of every 10 I counted were utility vehicles—a truck carrying construction items, a delivery van, a taxi and public transport. Nine of 10 personal cars were tiny (perhaps between 500 and 1,400 cc engines).

Rarely did I see a VX that is common in developing countries. My simple data gathering confirmed that Japan’s bread and butter comes from international trade.

As a result, the government is a significant player in global trade and exports, contributing to its economic success.

While Japan has achieved considerable success as a nation, it has faced many challenges, such as an ageing population, a low birth rate, and economic competition from other countries. Additionally, individual success varies widely, and not all Japanese people experience the same level of success.

Success is a subjective concept that can be defined differently by different individuals. We all agree that many factors have contributed to Japan’s success, such as contributions from government strategies and policies. This has supported economic growth, trade, and innovation.

However, my perspective on other hidden factors is linked to culture, contributing to this considerable success worth learning from.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.