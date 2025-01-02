Lessons from last year for policymakers

In 2024, Kenya’s public policy landscape experienced a seismic shift. A long-standing tradition of government-driven policymaking was upended when public rejection of the Finance Bill forced the government to retreat.

Mass demonstrations, fuelled by a potent mix of widespread discontent and the amplifying power of social media, catalysed this extraordinary moment.

On reflection, the bill’s withdrawal was more than a political retreat—it marked the dawn of a new era in which public sentiment can no longer be side-lined.

This watershed moment offers crucial lessons for policymakers navigating 2025 and beyond. In a society that is increasingly informed and vocal, the need to listen has transformed from a political nicety into a strategic imperative.

In 2024, Kenya’s citizenry emerged more engaged than ever before. This engagement was driven by greater access to information and an expanding public appetite for discourse on governance.

Social media platforms have become powerful tools for organising and educating. Discussions on tax policy, debt management, and fiscal responsibility were no longer the preserve of experts; they became mainstream, dinner-table topics across the country.

Legal philosopher John Stuart Mill once argued that “The worth of a state in the long run is the worth of the individuals composing it,” and in 2024, Kenyans embodied this ideal. They demanded accountability and transparency from their leaders, signalling a transformative shift in public expectations.

This underscores an essential lesson for policymakers: crafting policy in isolation from the people it impacts is no longer viable. To ignore public sentiment is to risk eroding trust in governance—a currency more valuable than any fiscal measure.

The demonstrations against the Finance Bill were about more than taxation. They laid bare the growing disconnect between the government and the governed. Protesters carried banners emblazoned with slogans like “Nothing about us without us,” highlighting that exclusionary policymaking is no longer tenable.

For policymakers, 2024 offered a powerful insight: public sentiment is not an obstacle to overcome but a compass to guide decision-making. Leaders who ignore this risk political backlash and policy paralysis. As French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau asserted.

“The strongest is never strong enough to be always the master unless he transforms strength into right, and obedience into duty.”

In Kenya, the government’s strength lies not in imposing policies but in engaging and co-creating them with the public.

Social media played an ambivalent role in 2024’s public policy evolution.

On the one hand, it empowered citizens to mobilize and articulate their concerns. On the other, it fueled misinformation and polarised debates. For policymakers, this duality presents a significant challenge in 2025: leveraging social media as a tool for genuine engagement while countering the spread of inaccuracies that undermine constructive dialogue.

Governments must adopt proactive communication strategies. Transparency, early consultations, and timely clarifications of policies can mitigate the risks of misinformation. As Abraham Lincoln aptly noted, “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it, nothing can succeed.”

In the digital age, shaping public sentiment requires a two-way dialogue rather than top-down directives.

Another defining lesson from 2024 is that compliance is no longer enough; consensus is the new standard. Policymakers must shift from enforcing rules to fostering shared understanding. The Finance Bill saga demonstrated that people are more likely to support policies they have helped shape. Participatory governance is not just a democratic ideal but a practical necessity.

For 2025, this means expanding stakeholder engagement beyond token consultations. Policymakers must establish platforms for ongoing dialogue with diverse groups—civil society, industry players, and ordinary citizens.

The era of “we know what’s best for you” is over. A collaborative approach ensures that policies are not only accepted but also effectively implemented.

The Finance Bill protests also underscored the importance of aligning policy goals with the lived realities of citizens. Its tax proposals were seen as punitive by a populace already grappling with high inflation and unemployment. The public outcry was less about taxation itself and more about the perceived inequities in its design and timing.

In 2025, economic policymaking should embody and prioritise empathy and fairness. Balancing fiscal responsibility with social equity requires a nuanced understanding of public pain points and a willingness to adjust strategies. As Aristotle observed, “The good of man must be the end of the science of politics.” Policies disconnected from the good of the people are doomed to fail.

Rebuilding trust in governance is perhaps the most significant challenge for 2025. While 2024 exposed a chasm between the government and the governed, it also presented an opportunity to bridge this divide. Trust is not built through rhetoric but through action—demonstrating that public input matters and that leaders are willing to listen and adapt.

Institutionalizing public participation in policymaking is a critical first step. While the Constitution enshrines public participation as a principle, its implementation has often been superficial. Creating accessible and meaningful avenues for citizen engagement would reinforce the government’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Additionally, policymakers must embrace humility. The Finance Bill’s withdrawal was not a defeat but a testament to the collective wisdom within society.

Leaders must acknowledge missteps and course-correct when necessary. As Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Serving the public means recognising their agency and value in policymaking.

As we enter 2025, the lessons of 2024 demand urgent and deliberate attention.

Listening to public sentiment is no longer optional; it is the cornerstone of effective governance. The informed and empowered citizenry of today demands policies that are not only rational but also resonant with their realities.

The year ahead offers an opportunity to redefine the relationship between the government and its people. By fostering trust, promoting transparency, and prioritising participation, Kenya can transform the challenges of 2024 into the foundation of a more inclusive and resilient democracy.

As American poet Walt Whitman wrote, “The powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” For Kenya’s policymakers, the verse to contribute in 2025 is clear: a verse of listening, learning, and leading with the people, for the people.