Let all arise for credible polls

By COLLINS ODOTE

Five years have turned into months and then days. In under 30 days to August 9, Kenyans will once again go to the polls to choose the leaders to govern them for the next five years.

That date is extremely important as it gives citizens the opportunity to exercise their sovereign power to choose those they would like to head the Executive, county governments and serve as their representatives in the national and county legislative assemblies.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has the primary constitutional power and responsibility to ensure that the upcoming elections are free and fair and in accordance with the constitutional standard.

To achieve this, the institution must adhere to all the rules and regulations, conduct its affairs transparently and be firm in its dealings. The assurance a few days ago by the IEBC chairman that they will deliver credible elections is a step in the right direction. So is the recent effort to engage stakeholders.

As days turn into hours the pressure will increase. It is important that as this happens, the commissioners and the staff who work at the institution maintain their cool and professionalism and focus on delivering their responsibility without fear or favour.

It is easy to buckle under pressure. However, as the experience of recent elections has demonstrated the only guarantee that the institution has is to maintain its independence and undertake its work in a professional manner.

You will expect the political class to put the institution to task throughout the process. It behoves the IEBC to maintain its focus, engage the politicians on the issues they have raised and reassure the public that its processes are above board. A critical area of focus in the remaining phase must be enhanced citizen and stakeholder engagement as this is the best defence against accusations.

While the IEBC has a significant role, elections are too important to be left to the institution alone. The Elections Act obligates all stakeholders and institutions to cooperate with the election management body with a view to delivering credible polls.

This is for the benefit of the country and not just the IEBC. Consequently, all those with a responsibility — be they the Judiciary in determining disputes, the police in maintaining law and order, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in ensuring that those who violate election laws are prosecuted — must recognise that their role in the electoral chain has implications on the credibility of elections.

Over this last month, all public institutions should prioritise election support to make it easy for the IEBC to discharge its constitutional responsibility. The quality of the elections speaks about the role of many more institutions than the IEBC. It is, therefore, important that there be concerted efforts at collaboration and focus on delivering credible polls.

The citizens are the primary actors in elections, as candidates, voters, or workers in various agencies. We owe it to ourselves, our country, and our fellow Kenyans to protect the process from undue pressure, manipulation, or interference from whatever quarters.

Any election which does not pass muster threatens the lives and livelihoods of Kenyans. Nobody is safe in such an environment. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to participate in the noble task of securing the elections.

A few days ago, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) led the political class in making a commitment to peace. The IEBC is also this week hosting the National Election Conference. As citizens, we must rise and take the front-line role in ensuring that the final dash to August 9 is undertaken in an environment of tolerance.

We all must remind ourselves that the economy is on its knees. The recovery needs to start on election day. The country should get out of the election peaceful and energised for the arduous task of economic recovery that awaits it. This is only possible if the elections do not result in violence or lengthy contestation.