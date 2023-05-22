Columnists Let’s aim at powering Kenya to top of global superfoods exports table

Mr Alfred Maingi, a retired Agricultural Officer displays Hass Avocado fruits at his Cheponde Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By CHRIS FLOWERS

The global trade agenda is changing quickly from where product and price dominated the conversation to where a company’s values and purpose are intertwined and a big part of the decision to buy products.

In the international market, Kenya now takes its place as the largest avocado exporter in Africa.

Imports of Hass avocado into Europe alone last year were approximately 728,000 tonnes, and Kenyan exports accounted for 40,000 tonnes, about five percent.

But what’s our competitive advantage with other producing countries and why should consumers favour our products over others?

The world is demanding that businesses demonstrate values and purpose aligned to more than just products to climate action, sustainability, and quality agricultural practices and that we are good corporate citizens.

Despite the agricultural business complexities, we have many Kenyan companies doing the right thing and doing it well.

We need to publicise this well, whether we are the private sector, public sector, academia, or national branding agents.

This is how to explain what sets us apart. As superfood producers, we should not plant our crops in sensitive ecosystems and don’t abstract irrigation water from fragile water sources.

Firms need to invest heavily in irrigation and green technology-based systems to mitigate the worst impacts of drought.

Countries such as Israel, Australia, and the United Kingdom have done it.

Companies can build dams and fill them through natural runoff.

Still, superfood production is much more multi-dimensional than just water; it is also about being able to answer the call for climate action, amongst other vital topics.

In Kenya, we have a conducive environment to competitively and sustainably grow superfoods, including fruits and nuts such as Avocados, Macadamia, and blueberries, among others.

The superfoods bid may sound ambitious, but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

Still, we must be committed to undertaking this in a manner that enshrines the commitment to quality, sustainability and traceability.