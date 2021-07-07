Columnists Let’s talk about Kenya’s alcoholism

Kenya has some of the worst alcoholism of any nation in Africa. PHOTO | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

"Alcohol is a depressant, and the more someone drinks, the more they become miserable when sober."

I have lived in three cultures where alcohol is a huge part of everyday culture. Yet, as reports proliferate, worldwide, about surging alcohol use during the Covid pandemic, Kenya must surely be among the worst of the three.

And, seemingly, without any sight of relief from a level of substance abuse that has created a nation with one leg cut off — as some huge proportion of our male population lives from drunken day to drunken day.

Indeed, Kenya has some of the worst alcoholism of any nation in Africa. It’s a measure that comes as a piece of medical jargon, counted in disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). These are the number of years of life lost to an early death on alcoholism, as well as the years lost due to time lived in less than full health as a result of disabilities caused by alcoholism.

That count in Kenya is running at 54,000 years. That’s 54,000 years of life lost or ruined by drink, but that count does nothing to add in all the ruined childhoods on drunk parents, the suffering for loved ones as young guys die from kidney failure at 30 (have seen it), or get incurable pancreatitis (a definite death sentence after years of unspeakable pain) as young as 22 years old, following from years of blitz-level excessive drinking.

Indeed, if we had a measure for pain, how high would that be, for all the mothers who outlive their children after years of suffering the misery of their first-born, second-born, or youngest suffering a life forestalled and foreshortened in some journey of drunk and disorderly arrests, phones lost, jobs lost, relationships smashed, violence, and drunken craziness; or for the pain for siblings, partners and children watching their drunken family member collapse on their addiction, gone in brain and spirit for years on end, and then finally dead completely?

Yet, according to a study recently published from Kenya in the globally leading medical journal The Lancet, in the psychiatry section, in addition to erratic policies in addressing access to alcohol, alcohol, for our super-alcoholic nation, has been classed as an essential product during the pandemic, including online and in supermarkets.

I suppose if you’re an alcoholic, drink is essential. Stopping can actually cause death too, in withdrawal symptoms that can be extreme and which need to be managed. And maybe, in fact, cigarettes are essential too, for smokers, ahead of their lung cancer, heart attacks and the rest? Is Ganja essential for the permanently stoned too? I guess it is true that addiction is an imperative, and, maybe, that’s why the government decided alcohol was essential.

I’m sure it couldn’t have been on any pressure from any distillers or alcohol producers, obviously. And it certainly wasn’t due to any pressure from any lobby of bar owners, as bars have spent so long closed or partially closed. So, we seem to have a recognition that a lot of our citizens are addicted to a substance to a degree that means its supply is essential.

Yet, as we recognise that imperative and service it, it turns out we cannot run to the means to addressing the causes of alcoholism, or trying to rehabilitate our lost people.

However, having watched it myself, alcohol is a depressant, and the more someone drinks, the more they become miserable when sober. It appears to set up pathways of miserable and hopeless thinking that are only reinforced by all the rejections and failures that come through being drunk.

So, while alcoholics may or may not need help before they start drinking, they certainly need help to stop.

As the Kenyan scientists in The Lancet point out, however, the country’s mental health workforce remains ‘grossly understaffed’, with only one psychiatrist for every half a million Kenyans, and less than one per cent of the country’s health services delivering any mental health services at all.

They report that the Kenyan Ministry of Health has developed guidelines to ensure continuity of care for people with substance use disorders. But their call is for mobile mental health facilities.

Before that, however, could we discuss the scale of our alcoholism and the misery it’s causing? Put it on the agenda?