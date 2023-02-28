Columnists Leveraging strategic partnerships to sustain connectivity in Africa

A Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress, the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By PETER NDEGWA

More by this Author

As the Mobile World Congress 2023, the flagship mobile industry and technology event, goes on in Barcelona this week, I look forward to engaging and learning from fellow leaders in the sector on network development, 5G, digital inclusion, regulation, FinTech and data economy among others.

I am particularly curious to see the wide array of technologies, trends, and innovations in mobile technology, as well as network with peers in the industry, and gain insights into the future through products and solutions being showcased.

This is important especially given the global interest in the use of technology to power growth and development. The power of connectivity in aiding our societies to thrive and economic growth cannot be overemphasised.

Read: The journey to a 5G future starts now

Progress has been made in growing Africa’s network connectivity.

In Kenya for instance, Safaricom provides connectivity with over 95 percent of the population covered with 4G technology; and the 5G network which we launched last year is currently being rolled out in various parts of the country.

But beyond infrastructure, the other major challenges impeding digital inclusion, especially in the continent are the high cost of devices and the lack of funding to ensure availability and ease of access.

My question to my industry peers at MWC Barcelona is, how do we sustain digital connectivity investments in sub-Saharan Africa?

As I deliberate the question, I would like to point out the critical role governments play in creating an enabling environment for infrastructure development that supports digital inclusion programmes.

This can be through interventions in policy; tax incentives for investment in fibre-optic cables and data centres; and smartphone manufacturing incentives among others.

Hence, these investments require a collaborative approach with all stakeholders both in the private and public sectors.

Already, Mobile Network Operators are projected to invest approximately $35.5 billion by 2025 in a bid to reach universal coverage and improve service delivery.

Collaborations with global technology organisations are also vital in sustaining digital connectivity investments to address some of the challenges, such as access to affordable devices, technical expertise exchange, improving digital literacy and skills training, and infrastructure to enhance connectivity in underserved areas.

Partnerships with such companies are a growth lever for African tech companies. Enabling them to have a greater impact on the technology ecosystem in Africa and beyond, and as such allow them to compete on a global level and enjoy the economies of scale that come with it.

At Safaricom, we know the benefits of such partnerships. Our partnership with Google in the 4G device financing project, Lipa Mdogo Mdogo initiative, ensures 4G devices are put in the hands at an affordable daily repayment plan.

I look forward to opportunities to formulate strategies with policymakers, civil society organisations and academia on digital connectivity and its impact on society.

Read: Airtel set to launch 5G service in select high-end Nairobi estates

There is also a huge potential for the private sector to work with governments on ways to promote transparency, accountability, digital training for marginalised communities, and closing the digital divide.

The writer is the CEO of Safaricom PLC.