Multiple-use plastics idea only delaying menace of pollution

A man cleans plastic bottles by the banks of River Ndarugu in Nakuru County. file photo | nmg

By TALLASH KANTAI

Plastic pollution is everywhere. Over the past half-decade, we have been exposed to scenes of marine life entangled in fishing nets, suffocated by plastic carrier bags, or ingesting plastic threatens them.

Plastic has made its way into our food and water supplies, with studies reporting plastic particles in human placenta, human lungs, and most recently, human blood. As we await robust scientific evidence into what this means for wellbeing, we need to begin considering our interaction with, and use of, plastic products.

In February 2022 in Nairobi, the world agreed to begin negotiations on a new treaty to curb plastic pollution. This action, taken by governments and other stakeholders under the umbrella of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), has been welcomed by many other global bodies.

Plastic is degrading life at a rate of anywhere between 400 and 1,500 years. Every single piece of plastic we use today will outlast us. With its properties of malleability, lightness, cost-effectiveness, and durability, plastic is an ingenious material made by human hands. There is nothing comparable.

The problem is, we have made far too much of it, and have had to come up with less-than-optimal uses for this wonder material. Since the 1950s, 8.3 billion metric tonnes of plastic have been produced, with 6.3 billion metric tonnes now circulating the planet as waste.

More than 50 percent of the plastic now produced goes into packaging and single-use products, which end up as waste in less time than it took to make them.

The resolution to “End Plastic Pollution: Towards a legally binding instrument,” establishes an intergovernmental negotiating committee to negotiate a new treaty.

No amount of product design will dig us out of the plastic garbage heap without addressing the root cause.

By designing plastic products for multiple, as opposed to single use, all we are doing is delaying pollution; extending the sell-by date and creating a never-ending cycle of plastic waste. Can we change this?

The missing piece in the resolution, and the root cause of the plastic pollution crisis, lies in enforcing controls on the production of plastic. It is cheaper to produce new plastic than it is to recycle, and, consequently, products made from new plastic are cheaper than those made from recycled.

As long as this is the case, no amount of plastic-product design will shut off the plastic production taps. We can turn this around by curbing the production of new plastics. This single move would increase the value of recycled plastic as it would now hold a monopoly.

However, addressing plastic production will not be easy. It will require confronting both the oil and gas and petrochemical giants responsible for the production of new plastic.

It will require building infrastructure for recycling used plastic, which could then be redesigned for multiple uses. This sort of large-scale infrastructure does not exist yet, and the countries that are the first movers on this are sure to make a name for themselves as champions for the environment and boost their economies.