Organisations should invest in human capital for sustainability reporting

IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, which encourage the application of integrated reporting, present both a challenge and an opportunity for today's accountants.

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

As the corporate reporting landscape evolves and organisations grapple with the reporting requirements of sustainability frameworks, it is pertinent that they proactively plan for the needed investments to develop their human capital in this regard.

Stakeholder demands for non-financial reporting continue to increase, making the ability of organisations to tell a coherent and connected story important because stakeholders need to make sense of how these non-financial matters connect and impact financial reporting.

In other words, stakeholders want an integrated approach to corporate reporting. To achieve this, organisations must recognise that the current skill set of their employees needs to be enhanced.

For example, the demands of a traditional accountant today are very different from what they were a few years ago when viewed through the expectations placed by stakeholders on organisations today.

A good illustration is the two IFRS sustainability disclosure standards issued last month, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

These standards, among other things, introduce new disclosure requirements for organisations regarding their sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

However, it is interesting to note that many fundamental concepts used in developing the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards are from the IFRS accounting standard.

While these concepts appear familiar to accountants, they are being applied towards a different objective from financial reporting.

In addition, stakeholders are looking for reporting linking sustainability and financial reporting. It implies that sustainability reporting standards like IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, which encourage the application of integrated reporting, present both a challenge and an opportunity for today's accountants.

The opportunity remains the familiar concepts with which these sustainability reporting standards have been developed, and the challenge is understanding the new objectives.

Some of these objectives include sustainability-related ideas, learning about the new reporting frameworks and their requirements, and understanding the different expertise required to fulfil each framework's requirements.

Therefore, organisations should invest in capacity building for their employees through training, reskilling and workshops.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.