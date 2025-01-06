Power of embracing The Others

Late last year Frank Kretzschmar and I co-hosted another of our Leaders Circles, where we gather a small group of leaders to share stories.

Its theme was “The Others: Respect requires honouring the dignity and rights of others”, and as often I am writing this article about the highlights.

Frank and I always seek inspirational quotes on our theme in advance and write them on flipcharts that we then tape onto the walls of the room where we are meeting.

On this occasion Frank sought the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI), and here’s one of those it came up with: “Respectful dialogue can bridge divides by fostering mutual understanding and respect. It provides a platform for individuals and groups to express their views, listen to others, and find common ground.”

He then asked for quotes by Africans, and these are among those that immediately appeared: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

Chinua Achebe

“To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

Nelson Mandela

“Most people write me off when they see me. They do not know my story – the pride I have in my rich culture and the history of my people.”

Idowu Koyenikan

I opened our afternoon by talking about its theme, drawing the contrast between interacting with others only to defend one’s position, and listening openly to allow oneself to be influenced into compromise. This is the difference between going for win-lose and assuming the possibility of win-win.

Then the stories launched. One participant adopted a pessimistic tone: “We have lost common ground,” he noted, explaining that we who are of a generation with “objective reality” now see subsequent generations locked into echo chambers through social media, where the host platforms reinforce what is clicked on with selective data, facts and video.

How can one generate common ground in such a setting? Never mind that the average attention span has been declining dramatically, generation after generation, with it now being down to the just seven minutes required to view a Tik-Tok video or read a Twitter message.

I went into my background, where my Romanian parents found themselves in Palestine with many other Jewish people who had fled there from their European countries thanks to the Nazism and Fascism of the Second World War.

Not only were they with so many similar Others, but in the liberal city of Haifa where they lived and where I was born several of their best friends were Arabs.

In 1948, when I was three, we moved to England, and here we definitely were The Others, speaking English with foreign accents and enjoying different kinds of food. But the welcome of the host nation was wonderful, leading immigrants like my parents to become great British patriots.

While an undergraduate I was fortunate to have enjoyed three internships in France, and it was while living there with The Others in their culture and speaking their language that I learned so much about my own British culture and about the English language I otherwise normally spoke.

My final big move was when my family and I came to Kenya in 1977, where I was seen as the expatriate Other with an assumed neo-colonialist mindset – despite there being none of that within me.

Frank went into the power of alignment, asking if people of our generation can align with Gen Z.

In our work as facilitators, can we facilitate such young ones? I’m pretty sure I can – just as I am able to relate so nicely to my grandchildren.

In our lives Frank and I act as energy aligners, as mediators, so that different Others do not waste energy on useless conflict that prevents engagement, decision-making and progress.

Another storyteller was concerned about how the government and the private sector indeed see each other as Others, with us in the private sector viewing ourselves as victims, while neglecting the power we have to change the look of Kenya. One introduced the subject of spirituality, and we agreed that different religions actually share the same spiritual values.

My final point was about my wife Evelyn Mungai, who was the first African student at Kianda College, and who became the first lady member of our Rotary Club and our first lady president. She never saw herself or men as The Other. She just was who she was, with her own competencies and confidence.