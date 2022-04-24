Columnists Promote investment in renewable energy

Renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and bioenergy are found all over Africa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By IBRAHIM KITOO

Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon in September 2014 stated in New York that energy is the golden thread that stitches together economic growth, greater social equity and an environment that allows the world to prosper. There can be no better reality than this.

An International Renewable Energy Agency 2020 report, ‘Global Renewables Outlook’, discusses the socio-economic impact of renewable energy.

Among the issues discussed is the transforming energy scenario, which says the transition to renewables, efficiency, and electrification can drive overall socio-economic development.

The report further discusses the alignment of energy investments with keeping global warming below 2° Celsius. Doing so would cost $19 trillion more than the usual business approach. But it would bring benefits worth $50-$142 trillion by 2050.

The energy demand is projected to continue rising with the growth of the global population.

Global warming and climate change are top concerns for the world at present.

According to a recent study, if emissions continue to rise and are not controlled, the atmosphere will warm by about 2.7° Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels by 2040. It takes time to replace non-renewable energy resources with renewables.

Therefore, countries have begun to envision a green future.

Government policies regarding climate change and the use of renewable energy are becoming stringent. The future looks green.

The main reason to invest in green energy is to save the environment. Climate change is directly linked to energy use.

Fossil fuels harm the environment, and they have price volatility. Replacing fossil fuels with clean energy sources will protect the environment.

It is good to invest in companies that will positively impact the environment and do good for the planet.

Rather than seeking short-term profits from your investments, it would be best if you think long-term in the context of the renewable energy sector.