Recruiting senior staff from outside indictment of board performance

By BEN CHUMO

Boards who fail to develop and follow through implementation of an effective succession plan turn around and accuse internal staff of having no capacity to fill senior positions when they fall vacant, then resort to filling the same senior positions with external candidates.

The board is responsible for designing a succession plan and ensuring that there is a pool of talent trained and exposed enough to assume senior positions immediately, between one to two years and between two and three years.

The internal talent pool is identified continuously through rigorous training, performance reviews, acting in senior capacities, external assignments, including deployment to head projects, as part of the whole process of developing capacity for future leadership of the organisation.

The board should know that no external organisation can prepare senior employees to fit your organisational needs more than yourself.

It is the responsibility of the board to ensure that the organisation it leads has a succession plan in place and that the ceo should be able to demonstrate and assure the board that there will never be any instability in the event he were to leave abruptly for any reason, including sickness, God forbid.

The best way the board can confirm this is by ensuring that the top management, the CEO and her or his team take their due annual leave every year they fall due and give an opportunity to the pool of talent to act and get exposed to the board for it to assess and confirm their level of preparedness to occupy senior positions as and when they fall vacant.

A comprehensive succession plan forms part of the strategic plan of the organisation.

The succession chart should have names of potentials identified, the mission-critical positions they are being prepared for, when those critical positions are due to fall vacant, the performance ratings of the potential candidates, the names of first to third choices, their training and development programme and their rating in terms of preparedness to assume senior roles — Ready Now, Ready in 1-2 years and Ready in 2-3 years. An effective succession plan assists the board to avoid business disruption in the event of a senior employee leaving the organisation.

It also gives employees confidence and motivation that they can rise to the top echelons of the organisation, and helps boards to attract and retain top talent in the organisation.

When internal candidates occupy senior positions, the learning curve is flattened by previous exposures, as opposed to an external candidate whose learning curve would be stiff.

Nothing compares with the feelings of employees when one of their own is appointed to a higher position! The feeling reverberates down the organisation, sending a feel-good effect among all employees.

Internal candidates do not have to be assimilated into the culture of the organisation. They already belong. On-boarding an external candidates takes time and resources.

Some external candidates may take up to two years to settle in and become productive.