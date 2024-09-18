Redefining employability in the expanded job market

The rise of the gig economy and remote work has drastically reshaped the global job market, offering both unprecedented opportunities and unique challenges.

No longer confined by geography, workers can now access job opportunities around the world, while employers can tap into a global talent pool.

However, this shift also means increased competition, where job seekers must contend not just with local candidates but with more qualified and often cheaper talent from across the globe.

The gig economy has seen tremendous growth, fueled by technological advancements, globalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a 2021 report by Statista, the gig economy generated $347 billion globally, and this figure is expected to grow by 17 percent annually.

Meanwhile, Upwork reported that in 2020, 36 percent of the US workforce participated in freelance work, up from 28 percent in 2019, indicating a significant shift towards flexible, project-based employment.

The rise of remote work, which was once considered a temporary pandemic measure, is now becoming a permanent fixture of the job market.

A 2022 survey by McKinsey found that 58 percent of workers in the US now have the option to work from home at least one day a week, and 35 percent can work from home full-time.

Advantages for workers

For many workers, the gig economy and remote work present significant benefits. With global access to job opportunities, professionals can now find higher-paying roles without the limitations of their local job market.

This flexibility has allowed workers to balance their professional and personal lives more effectively.

A study by Buffer revealed that 72 percent of remote workers report a better work-life balance, while 44 percent of gig workers say they earn more than in traditional employment.

The ability to choose when and where to work, combined with the potential to take on multiple projects simultaneously, has created an environment where many workers can now earn more while working fewer hours.

Moreover, remote work offers opportunities to those in countries with limited local job prospects.

For example, a web developer in Kenya or a marketing specialist in the Philippines can now compete for jobs based in the US or Europe, often earning more than they would, locally.

Payoneer’s Global Gig Economy Index revealed that freelance earnings in Africa grew by 28 percent in 2020, demonstrating the potential for global remote work to uplift economies in developing regions.

The Flip Side: Increased competition

While the gig economy and remote work offer many advantages, they also come with challenges. The global nature of this new job market means that job seekers are no longer just competing with their fellow countrymen; they are now up against individuals from around the world with varying levels of experience, qualifications, and price points.

For example, a company in the UK might choose to hire a highly skilled software developer from Eastern Europe or India for half the price of a local candidate.

In fact, a 2022 report by WFA indicated that 32 percent of employers now outsource work to freelancers in lower-cost regions, up from 20 percent pre-pandemic.

This trend creates a dilemma for local workers. While they may have access to more jobs, they are also facing stiff competition from professionals who may be more qualified or willing to work for less.

The competition has led to wage compression in some industries, with companies opting for cheaper talent overseas instead of paying a premium for local full-time employees.

Glassdoor reported that in certain freelance sectors, average hourly rates have decreased by up to 12 percent since 2020 due to the influx of global talent.

Role of AI and social platforms

Artificial intelligence (AI) and social platforms are accelerating this transformation, making it easier for employers and workers to connect globally.

Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer use AI algorithms to match workers with projects based on their skills, experience, and rates.

This technology allows employers to find better, faster and cheaper solutions to their staffing needs, often bypassing traditional recruitment processes.

The use of AI in hiring has grown exponentially, with LinkedIn reporting a 67 percent increase in the use of AI-powered recruitment tools since 2019.

In addition to AI-driven job matching, social platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter have become powerful tools for personal branding and networking.

With over 875 million users, LinkedIn provides a global stage for professionals to showcase their skills and connect with potential employers or clients.

According to HubSpot, 77 percent of recruiters now rely on LinkedIn to source talent, making it a key player in the global job market.

As the gig economy and remote work continue to grow, they are likely to further disrupt traditional employment models.

A World Economic Forum report predicts that by 2027, freelance and gig work will account for more than 50 percent of the workforce in developed economies.

This shift means that workers will need to continuously upgrade their skills, embrace lifelong learning, and adapt to a rapidly changing job market.

Employers, on the other hand, will need to rethink their hiring practices. While access to a global talent pool offers numerous benefits, it also presents challenges in terms of managing remote teams, ensuring cultural fit, and maintaining quality standards.

However, those who can effectively navigate this new landscape will be well-positioned to thrive in the future of work.

The gig economy and remote work are reshaping the job market in profound ways, offering workers greater flexibility, higher earning potential, and access to global opportunities.

However, the increased competition, driven by a global talent pool and AI-powered platforms, also presents challenges for those seeking to stand out.

As the nature of work continues to evolve, both workers and employers must adapt to this new reality—where technology, competition, and opportunity converge on a global stage.