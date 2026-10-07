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The absentee builder: A call to civic duty

Civic duty does not end at the founder's desk.

Photo credit: Pool
MichaelAnthonyMacharia

By  Michael Anthony Macharia

Founder

Seven Seas Technologies

Kenya's political season has arrived early, and loud. In under three weeks, the Azimio coalition renamed itself the Ukombozi Alliance. Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled The Equitable Party as his vehicle. A day later, Macharia Njeru, a commercial lawyer and bank board chair, declared for State House.

In Mombasa, businessman Suleiman Shahbal is running for governor. The President urged him to stay in business, pointing to the 10,000 jobs his investments are projected to create. Mr Shahbal's answer: "It is competent people who should be encouraged to go into government and to go into politics so that we can change this country."

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