Review anti-competitive distribution agreements

By GIDEON MOKAYA

In recent days, there has been a rise in court cases against firms that have terminated distributorship agreements, allegedly due to non-compliance.

Issues addressed in the cases include potential competition infractions such as non-adherence to supply territories, online sales limitations and stocking rival products.

These cases have the potential to increase reputational risks for businesses and litigation costs. It is, therefore, paramount for businesses to review such agreements and ensure they comply with the Competition Act, No.12 of 2010 (the Act).

Distribution deals are contracts setting commercial relationships between a supplier or manufacturer and a distributor, detailing terms under which the latter will sell the former’s products.

They include supply, logistics, and trading among others. These contracts are referred to as vertical agreements since they are entered into by businesses operating at different levels of the supply chain.

Vertical agreements may contain restrictions that may breach the competition law. However, parties may apply for exemption from provisions of the Act if it is demonstrable that such frameworks may obtain public benefits outweighing competition concerns.

Exemption considerations include whether the respective market share of the parties is less than a third and that they don’t contain limits such as non-compete clauses of indefinite duration.

In Kenya, exclusive and non-exclusive distribution agreements are common. In the former, the supplier engages a single distributor to retail products within a specified territory, with an undertaking not to appoint another firm or compete with the distributors by directly selling the goods to customers in such regions.

In contrast, a non-exclusive distribution agreement allows the supplier to appoint multiple distributors within a specified territory and/or sell the products directly to the consumers.

These agreements are generally pro-competitive. Some anticompetitive practices Kenyan businesses should exclude from deals include resale price maintenance that is enforced via threats to distributors to adhere to stipulated prices, margins and discounts.

Firms should avoid clauses in agreements that include warnings, penalties, or refusal to deal with distributors for non-adherence.

Secondly, territorial and customer restrictions limit the ability of a distributor to sell products outside specified territories.

Although restrictive in nature, these are assessed based on how they affect intra-brand and inter-brand rivalry and their extent.

For example, if they prevent a distributor from making 'active' sales into a territory exclusively reserved for another distributor.

A contractual clause that states “non-adherence to designated routes, demarcated territories and non-coverage of assigned customers may constitute grounds for termination" is anti-competitive, if the firm is dominant.

Further, distributors should be permitted to engage in online-based sales.

Thirdly, non-compete agreements also raise competition concerns if one or both parties control a substantial part of the market, and the non-compete obligations are for an inordinate period.

For instance, a business agreement between a lessor and lessee stating that “… the lessee not to operate a hypermarket or any other similar business within a radius of six kilometres from the centre unless agreed by both parties for six years… is an anti-competitive clause if the lessor is dominant in the market.

Fourthly, selective distribution systems such as franchises may not be problematic if the nature of the product legitimately justifies the distribution.

For example, to preserve product quality and brand image, and avoid contamination, suppliers typically brand their premises and train their distributors.

Exclusive deals extend to digital markets characterised by lower search costs and efficiencies in distribution. They may include agreements where a product is launched exclusively on a single platform and contracts that restrict a platform to list only one brand in a certain product category.

These potentially limit competition due to foreclosing rivals. For instance an agreement between a courier application and a restaurant that reads "a partner undertakes not to develop or market applications that are in direct competition with this application during the term of the contract" is anti-competitive since it limits access to competing platforms.

Other concerns to watch out for in digital space include the imposition of unfair terms, bias in search rankings, and enforcing discounts that force prices to fall below cost levels to the extent of impairing offline and small retailers from competing.

Mr Mokaya is the manager, of enforcement and compliance at CAK.