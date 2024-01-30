Columnists Road tolling an unwelcome burden on an already strained economy

An artistic impression of Nairobi to Mau summit toll road. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By MOHAMMED DOYO

The recent proposal by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen to introduce tolling on major roads, including Mombasa-Malaba, Galleria-Karen, Thika, and Athi River-Namanga, has sparked intense debate.

The CS asserts tolls will provide revenue to sustain road maintenance, noting it has become untenable to rely on the road maintenance levy alone. While the infrastructure certainly requires an upgrade, the toll policy severely underestimates economic strains upon citizens and companies.

The toll fees risk sinking already distressed households and enterprises into further financial turmoil. Kenyans remain burdened by existing taxes and levies meant to fund road projects, even as construction costs escalate and businesses weather thin profit margins amidst inflationary headwinds.

Piling extra tolls atop these challenges would push struggling families and fragile enterprises into worse deprivation. Before pursuing such a funding scheme, the government must assess the substantial dangers of inflicting further costs on an economy still struggling to recover.

The petrol prices Kenyan motorists pay at the pump already incorporate a road maintenance levy of Sh18 per litre applied to all fuel sales nationwide. Annually, this amounts to billions of shillings in dedicated infrastructure funding from the pockets of private citizens before even accounting for hefty pre-existing excise and value-added taxes on fuel.

The State bears the responsibility to supply core public goods for society without depriving vulnerable citizens in the process.

Imposing tolls would disproportionately impact lower earners, restricting mobility and thereby constraining jobs, healthcare, education and scrapes to escape material deprivation.

The government possesses sufficient tools through prudent budgeting, improved revenue collection and infrastructure project streamlining to upgrade roads without additionally burdening those least capable of paying.

The State must enhance infrastructure whilst upholding baseline welfare — resisting financial schemes risking the lives and livelihoods of marginalised citizens surviving on the edge. Infrastructure goals ought align with poverty alleviation.

From the perspective of enterprise cost structures and productivity, the toll imposition likewise threatens to critically impact distribution networks and ultimately consumer prices and job landscapes.

As firms pass higher logistics overheads to patrons via price inflation, they simultaneously scale back staff and operations to defend profitability margins in the face of reticent consumer demand. The end outcome stands to be a self-reinforcing cycle of inflation, demand contraction, and slowing output signalling potential economic stagnation.

Moreover, the arguments calling for toll revenue application to road maintenance costs belie Kenya’s already elevated highway construction cost metrics. Recent analyses reveal the country bearing per-kilometre road building expenditures almost thrice comparable regional counterparts.

Experts strongly posit the space for massive gains in cost-effectiveness via restructured compensation protocols for road reserves and public lands. Concurrently, enforcing construction standards through robust inspection regimes paves the way for substantially lower lifetime infrastructure maintenance outlays.

In lieu of additional toll fees, the cabinet secretary can pursue alternate funding channels for infrastructure projects without further sacrificing battered consumer welfare. Expanding and digitizing revenue collection combined with transparency improvements may suffice to broaden fiscal levers.

Additionally, public-private partnership models have demonstrated immense viability for risk-calibrated infrastructure funding globally. Kenya may also consider implementing differentiated toll schemes imposing incremental fees strictly upon freight traffic and heavy vehicle transport to account for disproportionate road wear.

In conclusion, while infrastructure modernization remains imperative, implementing overly punitive blanket tolls risks economic and social turmoil by sinking struggling citizens and enterprises into further financial despair. In what stands to become a self-fulfilling Toll Road to Perdition, Kenya must balance fiscal necessities with the populace’s stretched budgetary bandwidth.

The writer is a management and development specialist. [email protected]