Columnists Sailing through ‘sea of sameness’ in banking services and branding

The banking industry often grapples with a “sea of sameness” in similar products, services and even branding.

By MAGDALENE MULANDI

Each new year, businesses across various industries launch fresh marketing campaigns.

While marketers often receive accolades from agency leads regarding successfully achieved key performance indicators (KPIs) and campaign awards, there's a crucial aspect that is sometimes overlooked—the perspective of our customers.

In the realm of modern banking, where financial institutions compete for customer attention within a saturated market, the imperative to stand out becomes undeniable. The challenge extends beyond the delivery of high-quality financial services; it requires the crafting of a distinctive communication strategy that sets a bank apart despite the sameness.

This uniformity poses a significant challenge for customers attempting to discern meaningful differences among various banks based solely on traditional offerings.

It is in this context that communication emerges as a potent tool for banks to not only differentiate themselves but also to establish a unique identity and cultivate meaningful connections with their clientele.

In essence, businesses and particularly banks, need to recognise that genuine differentiation goes beyond flashy marketing campaigns and awards. It hinges on the consistent delivery of a distinctive customer experience and the embodiment of a unique organisational culture.

In a landscape where similarities abound, effective communication becomes the compass guiding banks towards the creation of a lasting and authentic identity in the eyes of their customers.

Achieving this differentiation is possible by meticulously crafting a captivating narrative and unapologetically championing it with the target audience. This narrative transcends generic financial jargon, zeroing in on the art of storytelling to convey a compelling tales that mirror the institution's values, mission, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

The uniqueness of each brand story lies in its seamless interweaving with the team's aspirations and dreams for their customers, forming the very raison d'être of the institution.

In the age of technology, marketers find themselves at the intersection of the ancient art of storytelling and the imperative to personalise communication using data. This fusion is crucial to navigating a contemporary landscape where personalised customer communication is paramount.

Through the strategic application of data analytics and artificial intelligence, insights are gleaned to deliver precisely tailored messages and offers, thereby elevating the overall customer experience.

This strategic embrace of technology extends to innovative digital communication channels and the cultivation of trust and credibility.

Mulandi is the head of marketing and communication at SBM Bank Kenya.