Let us step up efforts to win battle against violence targeting women

Reports on gender-based violence by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime show the year started on a gloomy note. Also, the UN Women Report reveals that at least 10 women were killed in Nairobi and other Kenyan cities in January.

Among the victims was a 26-year-old Instagram personality who was found dead in a short-stay room after a man she met online stabbed her. Another case involved a 20-year-old student who was killed and dismembered in a short-term rental apartment in Nairobi on January 14.

These and other similar incidents sparked demonstrations in Kenya’s major cities against femicide and violence against women. In a recent interview, a female protester told The New York Times that the problem is the normalisation of gender-based violence (GBV).

Similarly, another male protester told the BBC that men and boys must take responsibility for their actions instead of leaving it to women and girls to protect themselves.

In a further blow, Kenyans recently witnessed the recovery of more than 10 corpses from the Kware dump in Mukuru kwa Njenga, all tied up in bags. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed that most, if not all, of the victims were women killed in the same manner.

These recent tragic events make it difficult to see the progress we have made in the fight against GBV. However, we still have hope and will continue to work for a better future.

The Africa Data Hub, a regional network of data organisations that tracks gender-based killings based on newspaper reports, found that more than 500 women and girls have lost their lives to GBV in Kenya since 2016, despite efforts to fight the evil.

Recent events suggest that the number may continue to rise. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics alarmingly reports that 45 percent of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, and 14 percent have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lives.

Looking at the grim numbers and what has happened recently, we need to do more to fight gender-based violence. Preventive measures are crucial. To realise the vision of a world without sexual violence, we need to improve the rules and laws. These rules should ensure the punishment of criminals, speedy investigation, and fair trial.