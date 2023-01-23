Columnists Sustainable wealth creation is critical for Kenya growth goals

By ROBERT MAINA

President William Ruto is on record stating that his government will work towards aligning Kenya’s taxation system to a hierarchy that taxes wealth, consumption, income and trade in that order of preference.

In this hierarchy, taxation of wealth is at the top of the pecking order which indicates the importance of wealth creation in a country.

It is therefore paramount that the government creates an environment that gives every citizen an opportunity to pursue legitimate economic and business activities that lead to wealth creation.

The taxation system while focusing on wealth as a key source of government revenue must strike the right balance to ensure that it not only encourages wealth creation but also transparency on an individual’s wealth status.

Economic activities that promote the welfare of society and lead to the creation of wealth should be incentivised and promoted by the government.

The following should, in my view, be key considerations for wealthy individuals, those in the process of creating wealth as well those charged with the responsibility of managing wealth.

Tax planning

Tax is the main source of finance for the government in Kenya. Taxation is central in every business and every entrepreneur should be conversant with the tax laws of the land to ensure compliance. The tax laws also provide incentives for certain activities that are meant to promote entrepreneurship and investment.

Sustainability

It is not in doubt that sustainability will play a central role in the existence or otherwise of a business.

The world has come together to fight against climate change and businesses are now required to demonstrate that their activities are not causing harm to the environment or that they are working towards reducing harm to the environment.

The ability to secure finance in future from private equity as well as financial institutions will partly be dependent on the ability of a business to demonstrate that it is sustainable.

It is thus imperative that a business puts in place strategies to ensure that its operations are sustainable in the long run.

Succession and generational wealth transition

The law provides some incentives to allow a seamless transition of family wealth. For instance, a property which is transferred or sold for the purpose of administering the estate of a deceased person where the transfer or sale is completed within two years of the death of the deceased or within such extended time as may be allowed in writing is exempt from capital gains tax.

Entrepreneurs should create a formalised structure for ongoing planning and management of businesses to ensure continuity and success across generations.