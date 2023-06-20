Columnists Tap insurance to mitigate risk tied to floods in Kenya

Kenya has witnessed a worrisome surge in catastrophic floods in recent years. Both urban centres such as Nairobi and Kisumu as well as other rural areas have been affected.

World Bank data shows that approximately 2.5 million Kenyans have been impacted by riverine and flash floods, causing more than Sh18 billion damages. During the 2023 long rains season, more than 50,000 Kenyans were affected by floods in Kisumu, West Pokot, Taita taveta, Tana River, Mandera and other counties.

This situation is expected to worsen as the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) forecasts an 80 percent chance of El Niño between July and October 2023.

Geographic and climatic factors predispose Kenya to coastal, riverine and flash floods. Kenya's many lakes and rivers swell during heavy rains. This is compounded by the increasing frequency and severity of heavy rainfall events due to climate change.

Factors such as poor land-use planning, inadequate drainage systems, and deforestation exacerbate the situation. The most vulnerable are low-income families lacking resources to cope or recover from such disasters.

The WMO advocates for integrated flood management, aiming to optimise the use of floodplains and coastal areas while minimising risks to people, livelihoods, and property.

This approach encompasses structural changes such as proper drainage infrastructure, flood barriers, and reservoirs, as well as non-structural measures such as flood hazard risk mapping, evacuation plans, and early warning systems.

Broader policy reforms such as protection of wetlands, construction regulations and mandating flood proofing of new infrastructure are also included in this approach. Adoption of this integrated approach can help Kenya in controlling the surging threat caused by floods.

However, this approach also recognises that floods cannot be fully eliminated but can be minimised through a combination of solutions such as insurance.

Insurance plays a crucial role in providing financial protection post-floods. It reduces reliance on humanitarian aid and enables quick recovery for affected individuals, businesses, governments, and NGOs.

Countries such as the US have introduced National Flood Insurance Program managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide protection against floods.

Similar programmes either at national or county level can be relevant to Kenya due it its vulnerability to catastrophic floods.

Innovative offerings such as parametric flood insurance, which pays claims based on pre-agreed parameters like rainfall or river water levels, can be adopted.

To effectively harness the role of insurance in flood risk management, a three-pronged approach is necessary. First, public, and private sector collaboration is needed to stimulate the private sector's involvement.

Second, raising awareness about insurance products is crucial. Third, the insurance sector should focus on product innovation to develop affordable flood insurance options.

By implementing these measures, Kenya can protect vulnerable communities, minimise economic losses, and build resilience against natural disasters like floods.