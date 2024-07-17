Time for sobriety, reflection and action on Gen Zs reforms push

It’s not business as usual in Kenya. We are living through unprecedented times. Our Parliament was raided, business stopped, and its members sent scampering. Many of these MPs are yet to regain their confidence and footing in public.

The Cabinet has been disbanded, and sector leadership left to Principal Secretaries. Gen Z, they who have branded themselves “tribeless, leaderless and partyless”, have maintained the pressure. They are unhappy with our governance and are out to force fundamental changes.

Let’s be honest, it was only a matter of time before we got here, only one couldn’t figure how it’d come. We’ve been living in challenging times, with fundamental issues begging action.

Indeed, my most humbling moments come when I see leaders in government, political, religious or business spaces carry nonchalant attitudes in our circumstances. Because the weight of the challenges we face should be seen to weigh heavily and humble them.

Our population growth, against the growth of our economy, has led to some very disturbing trends, and challenges. The absence of a strong value system and work ethic has aggravated this. Look at our urban centres. All appear to have a common growth pattern, with many residents confined to informal settlements either without, or with inadequate services. In these spaces, poverty, struggle and hopelessness have been normalised.

Unfortunately, political leaders appear more interested in exploiting the plight of these “trapped” residents, instead of exploring and committing to long-term solutions. Our education system, at the basic and high levels, has been churning out graduates at rates far above what our markets can absorb.

Many of these roam our rural and urban spaces without meaningful employment. You can then imagine their frustration and anger when they see cronyism and nepotism, and not merit, become the bridges to any employment available. Let’s grow jobs, and fair practices.

Our remuneration structure is skewed. We’ve reversed priorities. For instance, it’s intriguing why our political and other elite office holders, in a poor country, should earn super salaries. They earn much more than doctors, engineers, and other skilled workers responsible for production, service delivery, research and knowledge generation. Our remuneration system calls for reforms to reflect the value of work and production.

Then corruption! Why have we normalised and tolerated this vice, making it look vogue and rewarding? It diverts public resources that’d otherwise support services, innovation and incentivise production. Corruption fuels anger and frustration that can consume our nation.

Leaders should therefore be seen to fight it, not nurture or benefit from it.