Time to solve Nairobi transport crisis

By COLLINS ODOTE

This past week I met with a colleague from Tanzania. We discussed matters of regional importance. Our meeting took place a day later than originally scheduled. On the date we were originally to meet, my colleague called that he was running late.

The taxi he had boarded was taking longer than the originally indicated time to reach my place of work. We, agreed to reschedule to the next day. On my way back home from work it also took me four times the normal period. This was surprising since there was no huge traffic snarl-up.

The issue came up again the next day when my journey to his hotel took double the normal time. Consequently, one of the issues that formed the basis of our discussions was the traffic situation in Nairobi. My colleague inquired on what we were doing as a country to address the situation and why it had taken us so long.

To be fair the situation is not as bad as it was several years ago. The construction of link-roads and by-passes has provided many route options into and out of Nairobi. The Nairobi Expressway currently under construction is also expected to reduce the traffic snarl-ups between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the city centre. However, the real solution requires addressing the mode of transport.

We have two problems in this regard. First, there are too may private cars in the city. Second is the matatu menace. The solution to both problems is a reliable and efficient public transport system. Discussions about a light rail commuter system and a Bus Rapid Transit system have taken place in this country for some time. However, implementation is still pending.

The urgency of implementing these proposals cannot be overemphasised. Every day the city loses millions of shillings in working hours lost in traffic. For Nairobi to continue positioning itself as a business hub in the region, it needs a functional public transport system, including a light rail and a Bus Rapid Transit system.

Chances that these will be fully implemented during the remaining period of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term are slim. Consequently, the candidates for elections next year must prioritise this issue in their manifestoes.

As my colleague pointed out, Dar es Salaam already adopted a BRT system. There is no reason Nairobi has not followed suit.

In addressing the issue, the question of the matatu sector will need to be confronted. The sector plays a very important role in the country’s economy, employing many people and generating revenue. On the other hand, it is a contributor to the traffic jams within the city.

It is not possible to address the question of public transport without making some radical but necessary decisions about how this sector operates and the routes they ply. Past efforts have been half-hearted and unsuccessful. Time has come to deal with this.

A related issue is that of non-motorised transport. A few weeks ago, an MP presented a Bill to amend the Roads Act so as to provide for and ensure enforcement of non-motorised transport on Kenyan roads.

By making allowances for this to happen we will decongest the roads, as those using these means will have designated lanes and not compete with and get harassed by motor vehicles. In addition, as part of meeting our climate change obligation, adoption of non-motorised transport is an essential. It will help the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Nairobi is the capital city. While some progress has been made since the advent of devolution and with the input of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, there is still a lot of work to be done.

There are several candidates who have expressed interest in becoming the next Governor of the city county. It is important that they prioritise engagements with the national government with a vie w to solving the transport crisis. It should be one of the first actions once the 2022 elections are over and a new leadership sworn into office.