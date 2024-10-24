Unlock potential in "idle" securities to grow portfolios

Riddle: what do these three names have in common? Kareem Akbar. Cash Money Brothers and New Jack Swing. Answer is Christopher Williams. In my book he's one of the most underappreciated baritones. Some would remember, “I’m dreamiiiiiiiiing?”

Anyway, it’s Slow Jam Friday, and I’m going to (sheepishly) pick one of his other gems, “Promises, promises (we don’t keep”) just to say I won’t be keeping mine today. I’d promised to build on my previous article but realised it may be a little too much.

That said, now that yields are coming down, it feels right to speak on securities lending. Why? Pressure to find that extra source of income and returns makes this practice a worthy consideration.

Often poorly understood, securities lending is a well established practice in the global financial system, providing liquidity to markets while also generating additional returns to investors who lend securities.

At its core, this market is driven by demand from borrowers who typically “rent out investments” and use these loaned securities to take active positions or hedge against market risk vis-à-vis a short sale.

An asset owner, on the other hand, chooses to lend securities to enhance returns on portfolio. For the most part, lenders consist of large institutional investors such as pension plans as well as mutual funds.

Is it profitable? Indeed. In three decades, the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, has had positive monthly lending income for every fund that has participated in securities lending.

Its securities lending revenue accounted for roughly 3.5 percent of last year’s total revenue. Research from Datalend shows that the global securities lending industry generated over $10 billion last year, up 8.6 percent over 2022.

Essentially, for funds, not only can they earn income on the securities they lend out, they also continue to earn the return on any securities that are lent out.

Together, these sources of revenue can increase the fund’s overall return – who’d want to walk away from an extra 100-200 basis points? Won’t this additional income be necessary to offset many expenses including those associated with the management of the portfolio, such as paying a custodian to safeguard and administer the assets?

We have the Capital Markets (Securities Lending, Borrowing and Short-selling) Regulations, 2017. But nothing has taken off just yet. Possibly, players are still struggling figuring out mitigating measures around key risks such as counterparty risk - the risk that a borrower defaults and fails to return lent securities, triggering the process of liquidating collateral and repurchasing lent securities, operational risks, recall and settlement risks, et cetera.

In the same breath, it appears solutions such as overcollateralisation and restricting lending to only well capitalised creditworthy borrowers are just not convincing enough. And then there are those who question that securities lending does not align with responsible investing.

Be that as it may, no one doubts that securities lending is an important income-enhancing strategy. It has been found to improve market efficiency because it provides liquidity by exchanging assets and also leading to fairer pricing by reducing trading costs. I truly dream to see securities lending as a service (SLaaS) on offer in this market.