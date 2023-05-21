Columnists Upgrade your networks to get ahead

By CAROL MUSYOKA

Several engineering professors got on a plane to go to a conference. The pilot came back to tell them their students designed and built the plane they are sitting on.

All but one of the professors jumped up and started to run off the plane. When they noticed one professor stayed in his seat, they asked him why.

He replied, “If my students built this plane, then I know for a fact that the plane will not even start.”

I am adjunct faculty at a private university in Nairobi and a few weeks ago I bumped into one of my former students. Let’s call him Juma for now and he has given permission for this story to be told.

I got to know Juma a few years ago as he attended one of the corporate governance programmes that I teach and about a year later he was on another for senior leadership.

So, last week I teased him that he was due for a frequent flyer card from the university at the rate he was going. His response was illuminating.

Juma signs up for short executive education courses for two primary reasons: firstly, as someone who didn’t attend university, he is committed to widening his education at any given opportunity.

Secondly, Juma’s network now spans the African continent and North America due to the courses he has undertaken.

He actively cultivates relationships with classmates that have opened doors and access to contacts that he needs in his multinational regional role.

“I didn’t go to university, Carol,” he told me. “But that was not going to stop me from getting whatever job I wanted. You see, I take networking very seriously. If I see a CEO that I want to talk with even on a plane, I will upgrade my ticket to business class just so that I can get an opportunity to “bump” into him.” He said this without guile and disingenuity.

“Juma, exactly what do you mean you’ve upgraded your ticket? How?” I asked.

“I was at JKIA checking into a flight to London. I saw the CEO of X Bank on the business class line next to me and he was checking into the same flight. I asked the counter staff if there was a business class seat available and got one. So I whipped out my credit card and went to pay for an upgrade,” Juma replied matter-of-factly.

“You see, I’ve always wanted to talk to the guy and when you are in business class, there is already a financial filter that business class has done for you. There is a natural tendency to be relaxed once up in the air. I even once paid for an upgrade to First Class on Emirates in Dubai when I saw a senior government official was on that flight as well. It has paid off very well,” he mused.

Whether you agree with Juma or not, he has an effective strategy for getting ahead in his world.

Sitting in business or first class for the length of a flight is enough to give you uninterrupted face time with someone who would never give you the time of day on the ground.

And the price of that time for Juma is the thousand or so dollars it takes to get upgraded! When Juma is in class he is attentive and 100 percent present.

After 14 years of working with executives in different training rooms across Africa, I can safely conclude that there is a marked difference between how an executive whose institution is paying for them and one paying for themselves shows up in class.

The former often gets interrupted by calls, switches between paying attention and checking their email or Whatsapp regularly and sometimes jumps into Zoom meetings.

However, the executive paying for themselves knows the value of every single minute of class time and, therefore, disconnects from the office to get the most bang out of their money.

If these executives were engineer trainees, which one do you want to build the plane for you?

