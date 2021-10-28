Columnists Verify Devki’s iron ore plant claims

By JAINDI KISERO

The problem is that the government has had no clear long-term vision of how it wants this strategic sector to develop.

Experts will tell you that mined ore requires processing: crushing, screening, beneficiation, pelletizing etc.

Devki Steel Mills, owned by billionaire and business mogul Narendra Raval Guru, is lobbying for high duties on imported raw materials and intermediate products for steel manufacturing, mainly wire roads and billets.

The company says that it has invested in a multi-billion shilling integrated plant that produces steel products right from iron ore, which has an installed capacity to produce more wire roads and billets than the quantities Kenya consumes.

The stage has been set for a new flare-up in the perennial battles between supporters of domestic production and those who believe in the policy of import competition. Here is a bit of history.

My interest in the steel industry began while I was at the University of Nairobi, mainly from interactions with my lecturer, Prof Peter Coughlin, a prolific scholar and researcher who taught industrial economics and published several research papers and monographs on the steel industry in Kenya in the mid-1980s.

Our manufacturing sector was then operating in an environment of a command economy. The office of the price controller dictated prices. You had to apply to the foreign exchange control department at the Central Bank of Kenya to allocate you hard currency to buy imported raw materials and intermediate goods.

You had to apply to the imports control and licensing department at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which determined and dictated for you the quantity of raw materials or intermediate products you were allowed to import.

Kenya was deep in the middle of implementing and following what is known as the import substitution industrialisation strategy. In those days, we believed in the infant industry protection argument with religious conviction.

But if there was an aspect of the command and control regime that I found most stifling to manufacturers, it was an instrument called a no objection certificate’ that allowed local manufacturers to literally vet imports and to block out competition.

For example, if you wanted to import quality paper, you had to first seek a ‘no objection certificate’ from the defunct Webuye-based Pan African Paper Mills. News publishers, paper converters and packaging companies would be forced to use poor quality locally produced paper since the monopoly local paper manufacturer would refuse to release the ‘no objection certificates’.

At the Kenya Manufacturers Association (KAM) there were daily struggles behind the scenes between forces supporting importers and those supporting local production. In many instances, KAM would be called upon to move in to mediate over inter-industry battles.

We are still where we were several decades ago. The problem is that the government has had no clear long-term vision of how it wants this strategic sector to develop. Lacking guidance, the industry has been plagued by prolonged disputes where companies win depending on the support of political godfathers.

Way back in 1984, KAM found itself unable to resolve a similar battle between supporters of imports and supporters of locally manufactured steel products. In the end, KAM had to refer the issue back to the government with a recommendation that a UNIDO steel expert be brought in to verify competing claims.

The way I see it, we may need another UNIDO expert to verify some of the claims by Devki and to ask them hard questions. The company says it is using locally produced raw materials to produce one million tonnes of wire roads and billets. Can we verify and confirm that there is an ore mining plant in this country that can produce several million tonnes of iron ore in a year?

Experts will tell you that mined ore requires processing: crushing, screening, beneficiation, pelletizing etc. Do we have such a plant in the country?

Without a doubt, the transition to domestically produced steel products is in the long-term economic interest of the country. But expensive and poor quality local steel could eliminate export possibilities as happened in the era of ‘no objection certificates‘.