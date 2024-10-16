Water security in the Horn of Africa

The Horn of Africa faces severe water security challenges, primarily driven by its geographic and climatic conditions. A large portion of the population lives in arid and semi-arid regions, where water shortages arecommon for at least three months every year.

These are exacerbated by climate change, which causes unpredictable variations in temperature and rainfall. Consequently, the region often experiences droughts and floods, devastating livelihoods and trapping communities in cycles of poverty.

According to the June 4, 2024, Strategic Partners’ Dialogue on Water Resources Management and Development in the Horn of Africa, held in Nairobi, one of the most vulnerable areas is the Mandera Triangle.

Here, locals suffer from severe food and water insecurity, leading to malnutrition, displacement, and conflicts over scarce natural resources. In many of these arid zones, only a small fraction of the people has access to regulated water services.

During droughts, millions lack access to safe water, relying instead on emergency water trucking—a temporary and unsustainable solution.

Institutional challenges compound these issues. Strengthening the frameworks responsible for water resource management is critical, as the lack of coordinated efforts and investment in resilient water infrastructure hinders both economic development and communities' ability to adapt to changing climatic conditions.

The dialogue sought to address these multi-dimensional challenges and improve water security in the region. One key outcome was the endorsement of an investment package aimed at enhancing water security and resilience across the Horn of Africa.

This package was supported by stakeholders, including the governments of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, as well as regional organisations and UN agencies.

The World Bank also expanded its water security portfolio in the region through initiatives such as the Horn of Africa - Groundwater for Resilience Project, which focuses on improving groundwater management.

The bank supports rehabilitation of water infrastructure, promotes water efficiency, and fosters collaboration among stakeholders through public-private partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms. These efforts aim to enhance local capacities and build a more resilient and sustainable water management framework.

The proposed investment package is expected to benefit over 11.4 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. It aims to improve water access for 8.7 million people in Kenya, reduce climate vulnerability for 2.6 million people in Ethiopia, and decrease the risk of droughts and floods for 1.7 million people in Somalia.

While these collaborative efforts and investments are commendable, the challenge lies in aligning the diverse interests of stakeholders to achieve a unified, efficient solution. Each actor brings specific objectives and priorities, which can complicate the path toward cohesive progress. A focus on well-established facts and local resources is critical in developing effective strategies.

One promising opportunity lies in the discovery of a saline aquifer in the Turkana basin, which opens the door for investable projects such as desalination plants. The region already has abundant wind energy investments, and the strategic use of this renewable power could change the water security landscape.

Converting idle wind energy available during off-peak hours into a driving force for desalination plants and other water extraction technologies offers an environmentally sustainable way to address water scarcity. Integrating green energy with water resource management not only alleviates immediate water shortages but also paves the way for long-term resilience.

Furthermore, the region has the potential to transform pastoralism into sustainable modern agricultural practices, including aquaculture. Utilising the untapped groundwater aquifers can support the establishment of fish farms, which would provide nutritious food and create job opportunities for local communities.

This shift from traditional pastoralism to innovative agricultural methods would not only address water scarcity but also promote economic growth and environmental sustainability.

In addition, geophysicists have identified a freshwater aquifer in Marsabit that could be used for irrigation in fertile lands, further expanding agricultural opportunities. This discovery could support crop cultivation and livestock farming, enhancing food security in the region.

Implementing sustainable irrigation systems would enable local farmers to maximize the potential of these fertile lands, ensuring year-round productivity and resilience against climatic shocks.

The multifaceted efforts to address water security in the Horn of Africa, from innovative investments in renewable energy to the development of sustainable agricultural practices, present a promising path forward. However, the true success of these initiatives hinges on the effective coordination among all stakeholders and the strategic use of local resources.

There is need to foster resilience through integrated and sustainable water management frameworks, for the region to overcome its water challenges and secure a prosperous future for its communities.