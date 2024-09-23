Revolutionising agricultural sector: A blueprint for sustainable investment

Accounting to nearly 33 percent of the country's Gross Domestic product and employing over 70 percent of the rural population, Kenya’s agricultural sector, now stands at a crossroads.

To unlock the full potential of the sector and position the country as a leader in sustainable development; strategic investments in technology, sustainable practices, and innovative funding models are imperative.

Despite the sector’s vital role to the economy, it still faces numerous challenges that threaten its potential for growth and sustainability.

Climate change, land degradation, low productivity and limited access to markets and finance and a declining youth interest in farming, are just a few of the hurdles that must be overcome.

Sustainable agricultural practices are essential for ensuring the long-term viability of the sector.

Investments in organic farming, agroforestry, and water conservation can help protect the environment, reduce reliance on harmful chemicals, and improve soil health.

Moreover, promoting climate-smart agricultural practices such as regenerative agriculture, can enhance resilience to climate change impacts.

Notably, technological innovation has become a game-changer in modern agriculture. Precision agriculture, for example, powered by drones, satellite imagery, and data analytics, offers unprecedented opportunities to optimise resource use, enhance productivity, and reduce environmental impact.

However, the adoption of these varied technologies remains limited, especially among smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Kenya's agriculture. To bridge this gap, public-private partnerships must be strengthened to subsidise the cost of technology and provide training to farmers.

Thankfully, Organisations such as Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao), Technoserve, AGRA; are working to bridge these gaps by promoting technology adoption and farmer training through their platforms.

To this end, agricultural research and development institutions, in collaboration with universities and the private sector, must prioritise the development of locally relevant technologies that address specific challenges faced by Kenyan farmers.

By integrating these successful approaches and addressing existing limitations, Kenya and sub-Saharan Africa can position itself to reap the substantial benefits of precision agriculture. As technology becomes more accessible and affordable, the adoption of these practices is expected to accelerate, leading to significant improvements in farm productivity.

In the face of climate change, adopting sustainable farming practices such as organic agriculture, agroforestry, and integrated pest management is a necessity. These practices not only enhance soil health and biodiversity but also improve the resilience of farming systems to climate shocks.

With Kenya's rich biodiversity, a unique opportunity arises to promote agroforestry, a practice that integrates trees with crops and livestock.

Agroforestry systems have been shown to increase agricultural productivity by up to 8- 25 percent (depending on the type of crop) while simultaneously sequestering carbon and conserving biodiversity. The government, together with development partners, should provide farmers with the necessary resources and knowledge to implement these practices effectively.

To attract investment into Kenya's agricultural sector, we require innovative funding models that align financial returns with social and environmental impact. Impact investing, which focuses on generating measurable positive outcomes alongside financial returns, is one such model.

The global impact investment market is estimated at over $1 trillion, and tapping into this growing pool of capital could significantly bolster Kenya's agricultural sector.

Financial inclusion remains a cornerstone of agricultural development. Despite progress in expanding access to financial services, only about 10 percent of Kenyan smallholder farmers have access to formal credit. This limits their ability to invest in productivity-enhancing inputs, equipment, and technology.

Expanding digital financial services, including mobile money platforms, can bridge this gap, enabling farmers to access credit, insurance, and savings products tailored to their needs.

Addressing post-harvest losses is critical in enhancing the profitability of Kenya's agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

Investments in improved storage infrastructure, processing facilities, and transportation networks are essential to reduce losses and increase farmers' incomes.

Furthermore, by promoting the production and export of value-added products, Kenya can diversify its agricultural export markets and increase foreign exchange earnings. Trade agreements and export promotion are vital tools in this endeavor.

Revolutionising Kenya's agricultural sector requires a multifaceted approach that integrates technological innovation, sustainable practices, innovative funding models, value addition, and the empowerment of youth and women.

Estimated at a staggering 30-40% of total production, post-harvest losses in Kenya also represent a major challenge for the agricultural sector. These losses occur due to factors such as inadequate storage facilities, poor handling practices, and limited access to markets.

This not only results in financial losses for farmers but also contributes to food insecurity and a decline in agricultural competitiveness.

Kenya has the potential to become a leading exporter of high-value agricultural products such as horticulture, tea, and coffee.

By exploiting our trade agreements and investing in quality standards and certification, Kenya can unlock new markets for its agricultural products, particularly in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and certainly in the rest of Africa.