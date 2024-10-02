How public-private deals can boost yields from small farmers

Over the past decade, Kenya has experienced sporadic changes in climate that have resulted in an increase in frequency of locust infestation, spread of livestock and crop diseases, which have largely contributed to reduced crop yields.

Rainfall patterns have become more unpredictable, with both increased variability and more intense downpours, while average temperatures have risen significantly, leading to more frequent hot days and nights.

Droughts have become a recurring problem, particularly in the arid and semi-arid northern regions, with desertification causing a rural exodus towards the urban areas.

According to official data, more than four million Kenyans are facing high levels of acute food insecurity as a result of recurring drought and flooding in the country.

With these conditions likely to persist, Kenya needs more robust interventions to build resilience against adverse weather and curb economic losses.

One of the ways to achieve this is through weather and climate service tools, which can equip farmers and herders with crucial data on weather patterns, seasonal forecasts, and drought risks.

Products that can give growers accurate, localised and translated information on climate change, can empower them to make informed decisions about planting dates and resource allocation.

They can also empower them to implement risk mitigation strategies. For example, early warnings of droughts delivered through platforms such as SPROUT, can prompt farmers to adopt drought-resistant crops or water-saving techniques.

Despite their potential to boost farmer yields however, these tools and the organisations which deliver them face significant challenges which stifle their impact.

These challenges include high prices charged by national meteorological services for weather data, limited access to mobile technology among women and youth, low literacy levels, language gaps, and unclear data policies.

Scaling up WCS requires sustained commitment from both the government and development partners. Public-private partnerships can play a crucial role in mobilising resources for long-term WCS development.

Such partnerships can help to build the capacity of stakeholders involved through training of staff, provision of technical expertise, and support for the development of essential data collection equipment.

Training programmes can help people interpret and apply climate information effectively, allowing them to translate forecasts into concrete actions on the ground. Meanwhile, bridging the digital divide can ensure equitable access to WCS across the country.

By addressing these challenges and continuously improving WCS delivery, the country can empower its communities to navigate the complexities of climate change and build a more resilient future.