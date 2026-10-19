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Why Dangote refinery matters for Kenya

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote speaking during the Dangote Refinery IPO Engagement with Kenya and East African Institutional Investors at NSE offices in Nairobi on September 29, 2026.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
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By  Tobias Alando

CEO

Kenya Association of Manufacturers

At the heart of Kenya’s ambition to create productive and sustainable jobs at scale for its population is manufacturing. The sector remains the largest creator of formal employment in the country, making it a crucial contributor to the growth of our economy.

The groundbreaking of the East Africa Oil Refinery by Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote marks a landmark moment for Kenya, with the $16 billion (approximately Sh2.2 trillion) project representing the country’s largest single investment since independence.

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