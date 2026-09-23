On Monday in New York, at an Accra Reset convening beside the 81st UN General Assembly, President William Ruto said Africa must be a builder of the technologies defining this century and a contributor to the rules that govern them. "Our task," he said, "is to organise Africa's capabilities at scale." Fine words travel light. Refineries do not.

A week earlier, in Lagos, the Dangote refinery opened its initial public offering: 4.1 billion shares at 525 each, seeking about Sh2.15 trillion, billed as the largest share offering in African history.

The Lekki plant is the world's biggest single-train refinery. In New York on Sunday, Aliko Dangote said he wants 10 million shareholders. Of the businesses he built privately, he reportedly said: "We don't have partners."

He built anyway, and the bruises are on the record: a 2025 strike after the refinery dismissed some 800 staff it accused of sabotage, and lawsuits, the latest in May, against fuel import licences granted to NNPC and marketers.

This column is not about Nigeria. It is about the distance between the podium and the plant.

Who builds Africa? In 2020, Chinese firms held 31 percent of all construction projects on this continent worth $50 million or more, according to The Economist.

That was no accident. Around the turn of the century Beijing formalised its "Going Out" strategy, putting state capital and diplomacy behind its companies abroad. South Korea steered directed credit to its chaebol, Samsung and LG among them, from the 1960s.

Call it the borrowed champion. We keep hiring other nations' founders to build our nations. The elders put it simply: the one who is carried does not know how far the town is. A nation carried by other people's builders never learns the distance.

Too often, when one of our own grows tall enough to cast a shadow, the politician steps into the ring. Not as backer. As rival. Ambition that could have been national strategy is treated as a threat, then copied, then abandoned, because a venture built on patronage was never designed to finish. It was designed to be controlled.

I know this terrain. I have been building for 25 years. When the Finance Historian, @BoardLotSultan, recently pieced together my record, it returned me to an ambition we pursued nine years ago, at a scale this country had not attempted. Politics squashed it. Those who stopped it have not built it since. Scarcity rarely builds what it blocks. It simply ensures nobody does.

This month's other headline needs honesty.

The Gates Foundation has committed at least $1 billion over two years to AI for health, farming, education and local-language data, and Bill Gates told CNBC Africa most of it would be spent on this continent. Welcome money. But philanthropy, not equity. Grants plant seedlings. They do not raise forests. A Tata or a Dangote grows when a nation backs its own builders with its own conviction.

That is the test for the Accra Reset, and for MasterKey, the skills platform Kenya will be first to implement nationally. Portable skills are useful, but need somewhere to land.

Without homegrown champions, portable talent becomes better-credentialed labour for someone else's companies. Executing the President's sentence needs a posture, not another platform. Procurement that gives local builders a first look. Pension capital that backs national champions.

Counties that treat their most successful citizens as infrastructure, not targets. Hold up the five mirrors and a nation sees what a founder sees. Are homegrown champions assets or risks? Is wealth created by an African wealth taken from Africa? Can our politics tolerate a citizen more consequential than its officeholders? Is prosperity a shared harvest, or a contest for proximity to power?

I hold no brief for any government, and a speech is not a plan. It is a direction. Whether it becomes a road depends on something no summit can legislate: how we regard the people who create wealth. Dangote proves it can be done, and how much a founder must absorb to do it.

The paradox does not resolve. But 10 million shareholders is the real message. A champion owned by his own people is much harder to uproot.

So to every founder who has watched an idea die in a corridor of power: keep building. If 20 of us push through this decade, the next Tata and the next Dangote could be ours. The ceiling was made of politics, not physics.

Borrowed champions build the project. Only our own will build the country.