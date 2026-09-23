The borrowed champion

On Monday in New York, at an Accra Reset convening beside the 81st UN General Assembly, President William Ruto said Africa must be a builder of the technologies defining this century and a contributor to the rules that govern them. "Our task," he said, "is to organise Africa's capabilities at scale." Fine words travel light. Refineries do not.
A week earlier, in Lagos, the Dangote refinery opened its initial public offering: 4.1 billion shares at 525 each, seeking about Sh2.15 trillion, billed as the largest share offering in African history.