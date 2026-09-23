Prime

The borrowed champion

Call it the borrowed champion. We keep hiring other nations' founders to build our nations. The elders put it simply: the one who is carried does not know how far the town is.

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MichaelAnthonyMacharia

By  Michael Anthony Macharia

Founder

Seven Seas Technologies

On Monday in New York, at an Accra Reset convening beside the 81st UN General Assembly, President William Ruto said Africa must be a builder of the technologies defining this century and a contributor to the rules that govern them. "Our task," he said, "is to organise Africa's capabilities at scale." Fine words travel light. Refineries do not.

A week earlier, in Lagos, the Dangote refinery opened its initial public offering: 4.1 billion shares at 525 each, seeking about Sh2.15 trillion, billed as the largest share offering in African history.

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