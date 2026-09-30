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Kenya refinery: The founder's train

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Kenya's President William Ruto attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an East African oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya on September 30, 2026. 

Photo credit: Reuters
MichaelAnthonyMacharia

By  Michael Anthony Macharia

Founder

Seven Seas Technologies

Yesterday at Lamu, President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote broke ground on a $16 billion oil refinery designed to process 700,000 barrels a day, with a 1,000- megawatt power plant attached and half its electricity promised to the Kenyan grid.

The day before, at a Nairobi Securities Exchange investor session, Mr Dangote said his Nigerian refinery's public offer was not really about raising money, but about letting ordinary Africans share in the wealth. He also pledged that the East African refinery would one day list in Nairobi.

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